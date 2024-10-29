5 Lip Combos That Are Perfect for Fall

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

Fall is here, and it’s the season for layering cozy knits, sipping pumpkin spice, and switching up your makeup for something a little more moody and warm. One of the easiest and most fun ways to embrace a new season is through lip colors that channel those fall vibes.

Whether you’re into subtle nudes, deep berry tones, or rich reds, these five killer lip combos will have you set for everything from low-key coffee dates to big weekend outings. Let’s dive into the best lip combos you need to try this fall!

NudeStix Intense Matte Lip + Cheek in “Sunkissed Nude” & Maybelline Super Stay Vinyl Ink Liquid Lipcolor in “Cheeky” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brands Of America@Egypt (@brands_of_americaa_egypt) If you’re a fan of a natural “your lips, but better” look with a little extra staying power, this combo is perfect for you. Start with the NUDESTIX Intense Matte Lip + Cheek in “Sunkissed Nude,” which has a beautiful matte finish that feels soft on the lips and blends seamlessly. The shade is a warm, earthy nude that’s perfect for an understated autumn vibe. For some added drama, layer on Maybelline’s SuperStay Vinyl Ink Liquid Lip Color in “Cheeky.” This long-wear liquid lip adds a vinyl finish that’s modern and chic, but not overly glossy. The combo is subtle but stunning, giving you the swollen lips of a rom-com lead in October. It’s ideal for all-day wear since it lasts through multiple coffee runs and meetings — no need for constant touch-ups! This pairing will easily become your go-to for days when you want to look effortlessly put together. e.l.f. Sun Boss Gloss in “That’s My Jam” & Rare Beauty Lip Liner in “Wise” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Skinstore (@skinstore.mv) For those who love a hint of berry with a touch of shine, this duo is the way to go. Rare Beauty’s lip liner in “Wise” is a rich, earthy shade that defines and adds a depth perfect for fall. Pairing it with e.l.f.’s Sun Boss Gloss in “That’s My Jam” elevates the color with a deep berry tint and a juicy gloss finish. The gloss itself is lightweight, comfortable, and provides just the right amount of color without feeling heavy or sticky. This combo is perfect for cozy weekend outings or even an evening out; it adds a bold but approachable pop of color that stands out against fall outfits like oversized sweaters and flannels. Plus, the e.l.f. gloss is packed with hydrating ingredients, so you can feel good about keeping your lips moisturized as the weather gets colder. M·A·C Lip Pencil in “Whirl” & e.l.f. Glow Reviver Lip Oil in “Honey Talks” View this post on Instagram A post shared by GRIEGA (@griega.py) If you’re on the hunt for a low-maintenance lip that looks luxe, this combo is for you. M·A·C’s “Whirl” lip pencil is a cult classic for a reason. It’s a universally flattering mauve that brings out the natural tones of your lips while adding just a hint of drama. Pair it with the e.l.f. Glow Reviver Lip Oil in “Honey Talks” for a glossy, hydrated finish that feels amazing as the temperatures start to dip. The lip oil is non-sticky, subtly tinted, and gives your lips a soft, glowy sheen that’s effortlessly chic. Together, they create the ultimate fall lip that’s as beautiful as it is comfortable. It’s the type of look you could wear every day and never tire of, making it a great option for work, classes, or casual day-to-night plans. NYX Lip Liner in “Mauve” & NYX Fat Oil Lip Drip in “Losin Cone-trol” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Glambshop_ec (@glambshop_ec) This duo from NYX is the ultimate fall-on-a-budget combo that doesn’t compromise on style. Start with the NYX lip liner in “Mauve,” a warm pinky-mauve that defines the lips beautifully. Topping it with the NYX Fat Oil Lip Drip in “Losin Cone-trol” gives you that glossy, high-shine finish that’s surprisingly lightweight and not sticky at all. The oil formula feels nourishing on the lips, which is perfect as the air starts to get chilly. Together, these products create a soft, almost blurred effect that is low-maintenance and super chic. It’s an ideal combo for days when you want to keep it casual, but still look polished. Plus, this budget-friendly pairing proves you don’t need to break the bank to get that perfect fall lip look. NYX Lip Liner in “Hot Red” & Summer Fridays Lip Balm in “Cherry” View this post on Instagram A post shared by ICÓNICA CHIC COSMETICOS (@iconica_chic_cosmeticos) For those who love a classic red lip, this combo brings a fresh twist. The NYX Lip Liner in “Hot Red” is a true red that adds precision and depth to any red lip. It’s the ideal base for a bold look that lasts, helping to prevent any feathering or smudging. Layer on Summer Fridays Lip Balm in “Cherry” for a glossy, slightly sheer finish that keeps the red looking fresh and juicy. The lip balm is packed with hydrating ingredients, so your lips feel comfortable and moisturized even after hours of wear. This combo is bold without being overly dramatic, giving you a hint of vintage glam while still feeling modern. Perfect for any fall outing where you want a standout lip that exudes confidence.

These five fall lip combos are sure to bring a cozy, seasonal feel to your makeup routine. Whether you’re heading to class, hanging out with friends, or just enjoying a crisp fall day, these duos will keep your lips looking gorgeous and feeling fabulous. Try pairing each combo with your favorite fall outfits and accessories to really amp up those autumn vibes. Which one will you be reaching for first?

Want to see more HCFSU? Be sure to like us on Facebook and follow us on Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, and Pinterest!