5 Female Popstar-Inspired Costumes I Need to See This Halloween

Looking back at the celebrities that have appeared most on my feed, I’ve noticed that multiple female singers have made this year their year. Not only is this because of their music’s success but also because each singer expresses a unique aesthetic that sets her apart on stage. I can’t be the only one who has also been following along with their iconic outfits at festivals and on tour.

Halloween is right around the corner, which means that costumes are currently underway for the most spontaneous “fashion show” of the year. If you still need last-minute inspiration for your costume lineup, here is a style guide of some of your favorite female singers to role-play.

tATE mCRAE

As one of my most listened-to artists this year, Tate McRae is a modern Britney Spears-esque pop star who is unafraid to mix her impressive background in dance with her empowering songs. McRae's second album, THINK LATER, came out at the end of last year and contained trap-pop hits that are still on repeat for me. Songs such as "exes," "greedy," and her newest single, "It's ok I'm ok," reveal her unapologetic attitude and fierceness when it comes to past relationships. Not only does McRae show her worth through her songs, but through her style, too. My favorite look that I would love to see someone recreate is her red set from Lollapalooza a few months ago. Wearing a reworked Adidas bra and matching micro shorts, she owned the stage as she performed her "exes" dance break. I've noticed that McRae loves to wear sporty clothing, such as oversized jerseys and bright track pants. In an interview with InStyle, she explains, "Number one is honestly just comfort. Whatever I can dance in and feel good in, I throw on, whether that's something super baggy and chill, or something a little sparkly or fancy." McRae's style is easily replicated with your choice of parachute or cargo pants and a sparkly bra or sports jersey, finished off with a pair of high leather boots or chunky sneakers. All of these outfit items can be found in your current going-out closet or from sites like Edikted that carry similar statement pieces.

Sabrina Carpenter

I simply couldn't write this piece without acknowledging the one and only pop princess, Sabrina Carpenter. Her songs from Short n' Sweet are on all my friends' playlists (myself included), and my inner Girl Meets World fan is proud to see her musical career thrive. Carpenter's Short n' Sweet Tour kicked off last month, and I am obsessed with the outfits she's been wearing so far. Her photo dumps on Instagram have shown her in sparkly corsets, babydoll dresses, and vintage pumps that bring out the ultra-feminine icon that she is. Her soft and playful style can be achieved by wearing bright, colorful lingerie and nostalgic clothing items that you can find online. Carpenter bedazzles everything she wears on stage, so consider wearing sparkly pieces. For accessories, wear matching colored gloves, necklaces, and bows for hair (bonus if you can pull off her signature bangs). I love how Carpenter rocks vintage head-to-toe while modernizing her look with glitter and lots of it!

CHARLI XCX

Brat summer may be over, but that doesn't mean that you can't be Brat Queen Charli xcx herself for Halloween. If you need a refresher on what exactly the "brat" aesthetic encapsulates, Charli xcx breaks it down by revealing to TikTok, "You're just like that girl who is a little messy and likes to party and maybe says some dumb things sometimes. Who feels herself but maybe also has a breakdown. But kind of like, parties through it, is very honest, very blunt. A little bit volatile. Like, does dumb things. But it's brat. You're brat. That's brat." When I think of how to dress brat, not only is it lime green everything, but very cool-girl. Charli xcx loves wearing Y2K black shades with many of her outfits, as well as styling her volumized curls with bright highlights and dark black makeup. On her tour with Troye Sivan, she wore edgy garments, including black leather boots over sheer tights, graphic prints with bolded lettering, and even trucker hats. Many of your favorite retailers and thrift stores carry these items, so you don't have to worry about breaking the bank. Like Charli cxx mentions, anything that makes you feel like a party animal defines what brat is.

Chappell ROAN

Chappell Roan has shown that artists like her can quickly skyrocket to fame by creating a name for herself. Her high-profile looks from festivals such as Coachella and Gov Ball have caught the attention of many with her dramatic makeup looks and elaborate fashion. The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess is all about being your authentic self. Roan holds this true as she's unafraid to put herself out there, even if it means dressing up in exaggerated prints and white face paint. According to Roan's stylist Genesis Webb, her looks are a combination of different styles that are then brought to life. "She [Roan] brings the element of glam drag, and then I bring an element of more punk club kid," Webb tells Bazaar in an interview. There are many different ways to dress like Roan for Halloween and a lot of her outfits pay homage to different movies, pop icons, and theatrical performances, like when she wore a Black Swan-inspired look on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. Her style can be achieved through vintage, thrifted, or DIY clothing, and I believe you can have so much fun with that. Consider pairing wild prints together and layering them with unconventional outer garments. Loud, punky colors are commonly worn, along with chunky accessories. Don't forget to add color to your hair (red if you're going all out) and go big with the makeup for the finishing touch.

