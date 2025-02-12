5 Brands With the Hottest Valentine’s Day Drops

Valentine’s Day is here, and brands are coming in hot with limited edition releases that are oh-so-giftable. Whether it’s something stylish, cozy, or creative, these brands have just what you need. These must-have releases from brands like Kendra Scott and Jellycat are sure to make hearts flutter, whether it’s for you, a partner, or a bestie!
- Jellycat
-
First on the list, and my personal favorite, Jellycats! If you’re obsessed with plushies resembling anything you can dream of, this drop is sure to steal your heart. From heart-hugging bunnies to a cuddly bouquet, these snuggly companions add the perfect touch of cuteness to your Valentine’s vibe.
But the real heartthrob? Jellycat’s infamous Bartholomew Bear, now dressed in his most lovable outfit yet — a heart! Already a fan favorite, this charming bear is now the perfect symbol of love and comfort, making him an ideal gift or a delightful addition to your plushie collection.
So, whether you’re treating yourself or searching for the perfect heartfelt surprise, this collection promises to add a dose of cuteness, warmth, and joy to your Valentine’s celebrations!
- Kendra Scott
-
The new Kendra Scott collection says “I love you” with a little sparkle. Embracing the season of love, Kendra Scott dropped the cutest collection with stunning heart-shaped pendants, dainty stackable earrings, and romantic gold and silver finishes. This limited-edition collection features gems not typically available, including but not limited to pink opal and ruby-colored stones.
Want something more personalized? Don’t worry. Kendra Scott also offers engravable pieces that will surely etch your love in stone. If your jewelry box needs a refresh, these new pieces are sure to do the trick!
- adidas
-
Walk into every room expressing love with Adidas’ new shoe collection. The classic designs you know and love get a super cute Valentine’s twist. Featuring various shades of red and pink, Adidas has reimagined the iconic Campus and Samba styles with heart embroidery on the logo and matching clothes to complete the look. With this collection, Adidas makes sure you’ll be spending Valentine’s Day in style.
- LEGO
-
Get creative this Valentine’s Day with LEGO’s newest set, the Pretty Pink Flower Bouquet! This DIY floral arrangement features pastel roses and adorable heart-shaped details, making it both romantic and creative.
Why settle for fresh flowers that fade when you can build a bouquet that lasts forever — just like your love? This set is not just a romantic gesture but a memory in the making. So grab your favorite person, piece together something beautiful, and create a Valentine’s Day keepsake that will never wilt!
- skims
-
Skims is always a hit, and this year’s Valentine’s Day release is no exception. You can expect incredibly soft pajama sets, lace-trimmed bodysuits, and heart-patterned bralettes in the most romantic pink and red hues. Skims always delivers pieces that are as cozy as they are flattering, perfect for a romantic night in or a self-care night.
Beyond these iconic drops, keep an eye out for limited-edition beauty releases from Fenty Beauty, special edition chocolates from Godiva, and beautiful bags from Coach! The Valentine’s Day drops for 2025 feature something for everyone, regardless of your preferences for jewelry, cuddly toys, sneakers, build-it-yourself flowers, or comfy loungewear. Don’t wait too long to get your favorites because these limited-edition releases won’t last long!
Want to see more HCFSU? Be sure to like us on Facebook and follow us on Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, and Pinterest!