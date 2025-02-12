5 Brands With the Hottest Valentine’s Day Drops

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

Valentine’s Day is here, and brands are coming in hot with limited edition releases that are oh-so-giftable. Whether it’s something stylish, cozy, or creative, these brands have just what you need. These must-have releases from brands like Kendra Scott and Jellycat are sure to make hearts flutter, whether it’s for you, a partner, or a bestie!

Beyond these iconic drops, keep an eye out for limited-edition beauty releases from Fenty Beauty, special edition chocolates from Godiva, and beautiful bags from Coach! The Valentine’s Day drops for 2025 feature something for everyone, regardless of your preferences for jewelry, cuddly toys, sneakers, build-it-yourself flowers, or comfy loungewear. Don’t wait too long to get your favorites because these limited-edition releases won’t last long!

