3 Ways To Get Involved in Activism as an FSU Student

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

FSU offers students a unique opportunity to engage in activism, advocacy, and leadership right in the heart of Florida’s capital. Whatever you are passionate about, FSU has you covered, as there are countless ways to get involved. From student-led organizations to leadership programs to direct action at the state Capitol, FSU provides the resources to turn your passion into impact.

Student ORganizations Being close to the state Capitol gives FSU students a unique chance to get involved and make a real impact. If you’re passionate about activism, there are plenty of student-led organizations to join! Groups like the Environmental Service Program (ESP), Students Demand Action (SDA), and Florida PIRG Students focus on grassroots organizing and community engagement. ESP tackles environmental issues through service, education, and activism. SDA fights for safer gun regulations. PIRG works on various student-centered issues, like lowering textbook costs and increasing youth voter turnout. These are just a few nonpartisan organizations on campus, but if you’re looking for something more politically aligned, FSU also has groups like College Democrats and College Republicans. No matter what cause you care about, there’s a place for you to get involved! Connect with the Center for Leadership & Service View this post on Instagram A post shared by TEDxFSU (@tedxfsu) Located in the Dunlap Success Center, the Center for Leadership & Service is the go-to spot for students looking to grow as leaders and make a difference. They offer programs like the Women’s Leadership Institute to teach leadership skills and the Service Scholar Program to sponsor community involvement through scholarships. They have tons of opportunities to get involved like PeaceJam Southeast, the Service Leadership Seminar (SLS), or local community projects like tutoring. You can also attend leadership talks, connect with like-minded students, and find ways to turn your passion into action! ACtion One of the most incredible things about being at FSU is how close you are to the state Capitol — you can get involved in real political action. If you’re passionate about a proposed bill, did you know you can talk to senators about it? Legislators have packed schedules, but their aides are the key to setting up a meeting. If there’s a bill you care about, find out who’s sponsoring it, email their aide, or even stop by their office to start the conversation. And don’t be intimidated; lawmakers are just people, and many are open to discussions (or even a compliment on their bill). You can also attend hearings and speak in support or opposition of a bill. Even if you can’t go in person, digital advocacy like emails, petitions, and social media can still make a big impact.

Activism is a powerful way to create change and make your voice heard. In fact, according to United Way NCA, 32 percent of Gen Z is actively involved in activism or social work, and over half have attended a rally or protest at least once. Your voice matters, and FSU gives you the tools to turn your passion into action.

Whether it’s joining a student organization, attending advocacy events, or engaging in digital activism, there are countless ways to make an impact. Change starts with individuals willing to speak up, take action, and inspire others. So, why not get involved, connect with like-minded peers, and be a force for change in your community?

Want to see more HCFSU? Be sure to like us on Facebook and follow us on Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, and Pinterest!