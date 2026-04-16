4 Lessons I Learned Watching ‘The Good Place’ 

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Now more than ever, I’ve been mindful of what media I consume. In an age of brainrot, AI, and declining media literacy, I want to watch something that makes me think, but after a long day of work and school, the last thing I want to watch is something serious. I want a show that’s funny, playful, and light, yet meaningful. However, this combination is difficult to find.

How could I find a show that carefully covers serious themes while also being light-hearted and easy to watch? For me, the answer was The Good Place.

What begins as a quirky sitcom about the afterlife quickly transforms into one of the most thoughtful explorations of morality, humanity, and what it means to live a good life.

Beneath all the jokes and absurdity, The Good Place teaches important lessons cleverly woven into the comedic show, so one doesn’t even realize how much they’re actually learning. The first lesson I learned was the importance of what it means to live together collectively.

What do we owe each other? Everything View this post on Instagram This is the main question the show centers on: our responsibility to others. It argues that a good, meaningful life is built on empathy, community, and recognizing the humanity in others. This question, in my opinion, has done irreparable damage to the minds of young people today, but honestly, it’s impacted everyone. Now more than ever, with a rise in individualism and a decrease in community, this question matters the most. Some would reply, “Well, I don’t owe anyone anything,” and “What have people done for me?” The answer is that we owe everyone everything we can. We all live together, whether it’s in a society, a community, a neighborhood, a state, or a country. The ordeal of living is collaborative. Someone built all the roofs that have sheltered you, someone sowed the wheat in your bread, weaved the clothing you wear, wrote the books you’ve read, and created the music you listen to. The reason surgeons perform day-long surgeries to save one life, firefighters run into burning buildings to help people they’ve never met, and people come to aid during natural disasters is because helping is human. We’re stuck on Earth for a long time together, so we might as well take care of each other. Chidi Anagonye, the anxious philosophy professor on the show, puts it simply: “I argue that we choose to be good because of our bonds with other people and our innate desire to treat them with dignity; simply put, we are not in this alone.” If you haven’t helped many people, or don’t know how, remember that perfection isn’t necessary for growth. One of the most beautiful things about The Good Place is that none of its characters begin as “good” people. Anyone is capable of growth View this post on Instagram In fact, all the characters at the start of the show are selfish, insecure, arrogant, impulsive, and most importantly, deeply flawed. Despite all of this, they grow. The show argues that perfection isn’t required for redemption, that growth is possible for anyone willing to try. Growth is available to anyone, regardless of their past, as long as they are willing to try to change. Michael, the architect behind the show’s setting, explains that redemption is found simply in the effort of trying to improve: “What matters isn’t if people are good or bad. What matters is if they’re trying to be better today than they were yesterday.” Your intentions are important The intent behind your action matters. If you donate to charity solely for praise, or volunteer only to improve your image, yes, you may be helping people at the end of the day. Still, you’re doing these actions only to make yourself look better, not because you genuinely care or want to help. The Good Place argues that true goodness requires selflessness: loving and accepting people for who they are, helping without expecting repayment, and doing the right thing even when no one’s watching. Nothing lasts forever, and that’s beautiful! View this post on Instagram The show’s most profound lesson comes in its final season: the hard truth that life doesn’t last forever, and that’s exactly what makes it meaningful. When the main characters finally land in the Good Place, the eternal perfection actually makes them numb. Being in a land of good people who get everything they want in life, they lose the passion to actually live. It’s the same feelings of excitement, joy, and anticipation when you’re about to go on vacation, and how we all love the feeling of being on vacation, but vacation is only special because it eventually ends. While an endless vacation sounds amazing in theory, it’ll no longer be special if it lasts forever. A sunset is beautiful because it fades, and life matters because it is finite. The show suggests that mortality isn’t a flaw in existence but rather what gives it value.

At its core, The Good Place teaches us what it means to be human: being imperfect, interconnected, and temporary. We’re here together for a limited time.

So maybe the point isn’t to be perfect, but to simply try to care for each other, grow, forgive, and make this shared experience of living a little better for the people around us.

Want to see more HCFSU? Be sure to follow us on Instagram, Twitter, YouTube, and Pinterest!