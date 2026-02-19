4 FSU Resources You Didn’t Learn About at FSU Orientation

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

FSU orientation is the most commonly shared experience among the student body. Whether you’re majoring in music or business administration, everybody has to do it.

The orientation leaders in garnet-and-gold striped shirts, and being taught the war chant in front of your family, are part of most students’ formative FSU memories. Still, several things make student life on campus easier that weren’t in the orientation PowerPoint.

The Counseling Center One resource that slips away from FSU students of all ages is the Counseling Center. As expected, they don’t advertise themselves much, and most administrators forget to tell students about them unless prompted. The Counseling Center has a large pool of resources for students trying to balance their mental health that aren’t well-known. They offer free counseling sessions and peer support hotlines. There’s even a master list of different organizations at FSU linked on the site to help you get involved in if you’re feeling isolated. Study Spots View this post on Instagram Can’t quite focus at Strozier or Dirac Libraries? Don’t worry, there’s plenty of other study spots on (or very close to) campus that are a little cozier. Everybody knows about the Sweet Shop, but other coffee shops like Patchwork Coffee at Ruge Hall or Calvin’s Coffee House are a little harder to find. The campus libraries or restaurants can be chaotic. Some people, like me, may just not be able to focus around so many people. These campus gems are perfect for locking in and knocking out some work. Some other spots that don’t require payment include Dodd Hall and the Earth, Ocean, and Atmospheric Science (EOAS) Building study rooms. Speaking of Strozier, there’s plenty of equipment you can rent from the library with only your FSUID. They have phone chargers for when you’re studying, and your laptop or phone is about to die. Cameras, if you want to pursue or continue a hobby without emptying your wallet. Strozier even has karaoke machines you can rent for a fun night with friends. The Bus System Something that is in the orientation slideshow that still doesn’t get the love it deserves is the FSU bus system. The staff will usually say something along the lines of, “When in doubt, use the Renegade route,” and move on. Most of the time, students have no idea how to plan their day with buses after this. I was lucky to learn about the StarMetro bus route tracker and planner early on. You can find the bus stops closest to you, see when the next bus comes, and plan your routes ahead of time. This makes getting around on campus so much easier; no more running from Diffenbaugh to your next class in the Stone building with only 25 minutes between them. The Career Center The Career Center isn’t super unknown, but it isn’t often used to its full potential. You can get help building a resume and do a mock job or internship interview. They offer free, high-quality headshots as long as you’re an active FSU student. A great way to build skills outside of your academics.

Being an FSU student getting to be part of a rich culture and a wide web of resources. There are so many that sometimes they slip through the cracks. While you’re here, you may as well explore and use them to your full advantage. Let FSU make your busy life a little easier.

