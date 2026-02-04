A Girl’s Guide to FSU’s Herbert Wertheim College of Business

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

When I first came to FSU, I would have loved a guide for navigating campus and college life. I’ve learned so much during my time here and want to share that knowledge with you. A Girl’s Guide to FSU will explore different aspects of campus through my student experience, so you can skip the learning curve and get to know all about FSU.

Exciting news: there’s a new College of Business building at FSU! The bad news? It’s a completely new building to navigate, all while trying to figure out new classes.

If you’re like me, you’ve found that your typical study and food stops, and ways of getting to campus, just don’t work anymore (crying over missing freebies on Landis and Union Green). Don’t worry, I have the solution for you; read on for key study spots, transportation tips, and the best ways and places to eat, without ever leaving the building.

A beautiful addition to campus

First, I have to acknowledge just how beautiful this building is. There are windows everywhere, flooding the building with natural light. The interior design is stunning, and everything is brand new. It’s definitely a change from the old business school. If you want to see the building at its most beautiful, stay until the end of the day, at least once. The sunset view is absolutely radiant and truly makes my day.

Transportation

If you’re planning on driving, there are multiple options for where to park your car. The Tucker Civic Center or a nearby surface lot are closest to the building, but you can also park at the St. Augustine, Pensacola Street, and Call Street garages, or the stadium for a short walk or bus ride to the building.

Make sure you still leave plenty of time for mishaps, especially since the Donald L. Tucker Civic Center lot is closed on event days. The best tip I have for drivers is to follow FSU Transportation Services on Facebook. The account posts daily updates on the parking situation around campus.

I find it most convenient to take the bus. The Osceola, Renegade, and Tomahawk routes have all been updated to include the new College of Business. The buses typically aren’t packed and are a smooth ride to locations both on and off campus. If you choose this option, take it from someone who’s missed the bus by seconds, and ensure you build in extra time.

If you prefer to ride a bike or scooter, there are places to lock up right outside the building. Just be careful when crossing the street! There are some blind spots and places without a crosswalk.

Study spots

If you go to campus in the early afternoon, chances are you won’t find a study spot in the big open areas. Luckily for you, there are seating spots hidden throughout the building. At the very beginning of the semester, I found a comfy chair next to a large window in a quiet hallway on an upper floor. It was study heaven! You might not find a table, but don’t discount a comfortable chair. I promise you won’t be disappointed.

As I’m writing this article, I’m sitting at a table in front of The Exchange Market. It’s almost equally as quiet as the empty upper-floor hallway. My tip would be to be creative with where you look for a place to study. An empty table is an empty table, whether it’s on the third floor outside a classroom or right outside the café.

If you prefer to relax outside, there’s also a small park across the street from the side of the building facing away from campus. There are picnic tables and a swinging chair. It’s always great to get some fresh air and a break from the bustle of campus!

Classrooms

The classrooms in this new building are nice — really nice. Depending on the room, you might have a fabulous view of other parts of the building, or even the lovely room designs. Focus on your class, though! Don’t let your inspection of the room keep you from taking notes and getting that A.

The biggest perk? There are charging ports in the tables of most classrooms, except the lecture halls. No more worrying about your computer being charged. You can charge during class!

Aside from the charging ports, my favorite detail is the chairs on wheels. Last semester in Rovetta, we were stuck with those awkward chairs that attach to the desks and weren’t very comfortable. These new chairs are wonderful and deserve to be appreciated.

Food

I saved the best for last. What do I eat and where? If you’re someone who packs your own lunch, there’s a microwave on the first floor where you can easily warm up your food. Stick it on a napkin you can find right next to the microwave and let the magic happen.

If you don’t pack lunch, no worries. There’s a café and a market on the first floor of the building. The café serves Lucky Goat coffee and various bites to eat. Keep in mind that the café closes at 3 p.m. In the market, you can find a variety of snacks, drinks, and even frozen food options. You can easily have a meal without ever leaving the building.

Next time you find yourself in FSU’s new College of Business, take a minute to pull up this article and explore. Whether you’re there for class, to study, or just to see your friends, this building has a lot to offer.

