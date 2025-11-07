Ranking the Sabra Hummus Flavors as a Hummus Expert

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

When I’m at the store, there’s only one food that I buy name-brand and at full price. I’ve tried to make homemade hummus, and I’ve explored other brands, but Sabra hummus is my guilty pleasure. I put it on everything: sandwiches, salads, pasta, and every kind of vegetable on the planet.

My love affair with this dip has me in the refrigerated goods aisle week after week, searching for new flavors to try. After years of hummus loyalty, I think I have a conclusive list of the best Sabra hummus flavors.

ROASTED GARLIC

I love hummus, but something I love even more than hummus? Garlic. There isn’t a food item that passes through my kitchen without getting a little extra spoonful of garlic on top. That’s why this variety of hummus is their best in my opinion. There’s an appealing scoop of roasted garlic sitting right in the middle, and honestly, my only complaint is that it’s not garlicky enough for my taste.

OLIVE

ORIGINAL

My love for all things hummus makes this a five-star product for me. Sabra Original hummus is perfect; it’s creamy, but not watery, flavorful, but not fake, and so, so versatile. Whenever I can’t find my hummus flavors of choice, Original is a safe fallback that lets you create your own dream hummus flavor.

CHIMICHURRI

FALAFEL STYLE

CARAMELIZED ONION

This hummus is surprisingly reminiscent of French onion soup; it has a strong onion flavor that I quite enjoy, and it’s excellent on a sandwich. I tried it once and have never been able to find it again. Caramelized Onion has a great circle of chopped onions that actually taste caramelized. This is a great choice for all onion lovers out there if they can track it down.

SUPREMELY SPICY

ROASTED PINE NUT

I was very excited to try this variety of hummus since I absolutely love the titular ingredient. Pine nuts add a rich, oily flavor to most things they get put in, which is why I was interested in how the flavor of the pine nuts would come through. I was a little disappointed when, even with a scoop of the middle pool of flavor, the pine nuts got lost in the flavor of the hummus itself. I’d say that this hummus has a similar taste to the roasted garlic variety, but I did use several extra scoops of the minced garlic I keep in the fridge for this exact purpose.

SPINACH AND ARTICHOKE

RED PEPPER

This is probably one of the only hummus flavors that I won’t buy again, but it just came down to a matter of personal preference. If you love bell peppers, this is the hummus for you. The outer ring of hummus has a distinct red bell pepper flavor, and the center circle of diced pepper complements it well.

LEMON TWIST