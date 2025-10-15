Your FSU Building Based on Your Zodiac Sign

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Imagine your hair gets wrapped in the morning breeze, your headphones are on, and you’re catching a vibe on your way to class. It’s one of those days where the hills of Tallahassee are taking your breath away. You take out an earbud to listen to your surroundings: people are chatting, birds are chirping, and the noise of campus is drowning out all thoughts but one: I wonder which FSU building I am based on my zodiac sign. This is an experience I’m sure all of us have had.

There’s no need to wonder; after reading the list below, you can walk to class peacefully knowing which campus building you embody the most.

Aries – HCB Classroom Building

As an Aries, you always strive for greatness with your big goals and exceptional leadership skills. It would only make sense for a huge goal setter like you to have the huge HCB Classroom Building. Aries aren’t scared to chase what they want; the fire inside them allows them to get extremely far ahead.

The wonderful part about HCB is that it’s right in the middle of where all the action happens on campus. Many events are hosted in and around this building, with Market Wednesday tabling happening right outside. It’s a perfect opportunity for you to get involved!

Taurus – Bellamy

If you’ve ever met a Taurus, you know how down-to-earth they are. They’re friendly, humble, and hard-working with a calming presence. The natural lighting and abundance of life inside Bellamy are exactly what all Tauruses radiate.

Entering the building, you notice how much character it has: always full of people, yet never too loud or overwhelming. Bellamy is the perfect spot for you to learn in a relaxed way — an environment that Tauruses thrive in.

Gemini – The Student Union

Everyone knows that Geminis are the biggest social butterflies and friendliest people on earth. You thrive off being around others and love bumping into acquaintances any chance you get. The Student Union is the best place for this, buzzing with social opportunities at every corner.

Both Geminis and the Student Union love to host and have people over. For you, it’s an extremely hard task to say no to a social gathering, which makes Club Downunder a great environment for your spontaneous nature.

Cancer – Askew Student Life Center (ASLC)

With all the innovation taking place inside the ASLC, assigning Cancers to this building was an easy task. The depths of your inner world know no bounds, making you an extremely creative and emotional person.

In the ASLC, you can experience a variety of emotions through the movies shown by the Student Life Cinema (SLC). If your creative juices are flowing, you can also indulge in Paint-a-Pot and bring something of your own to life!

Leo – Westcott Building

Let’s get to the little drama queens, ladies and gentlemen: Leos. Leos love attention, and we don’t mind giving it to them! You can’t hide this fact, just like you can’t hide the Westcott Building — it’s famous, beautiful, and constantly photographed.

Everyone knows you’d secretly love to have the spotlight shining on you in the Ruby Diamond Concert Hall someday. Luckily, you also have the charisma to make this dream come true.

Virgo – Strozier & Dirac Libraries

One thing about you, Virgos, is that you’re perfectionists. You’ll spend hours upon hours mastering your craft. This is what makes the libraries on campus perfect for you. This is a place where people stay for who knows how long, trying to master their exam’s study guide or perfect that paper they’ve been working on for a week.

You put in a lot of hard work, making it especially important to take a break with a comforting drink at the Starbucks located in these libraries.

Libra – John Thrasher Building

Libras may be some of the kindest people out there, always striving to be fair to everyone. With your love of aesthetics, the John Thrasher Building is just your vibe. The garden leading into the open green courtyard can give you peace like no other.

At your best, you’re very well-balanced in different aspects of life, so I highly recommend using this spot to journal your next intellectual thought or deep emotion.

Scorpio – Williams Building

Scorpios, how mysterious you are. You think deeply, which makes the English building a wonderful environment for you. If you need a break from the world, hiding out on the top floor and reading a book may just be what you need. Williams has a consistently quiet atmosphere with the best people, making you feel right at home, since people-watching is one of your favorite activities.

Sagittarius – Doak Campbell Stadium

The most adventurous sign out there can only be assigned to the place that gets the most hype: Doak Campbell Stadium. This building holds some of the most fun and high-spirited energy on campus.

Trying new things and pushing yourself past your comfort zone is something you crave, so storming the field after winning a football game is a must on your bucket list. A huge building like the stadium is a perfect place for you to wander around and explore.

Capricorn – William Johnston Building (WJB)

With your responsible nature, you Capricorns love an aesthetic and calm study spot to get all your assignments done. Not only is WJB gorgeous from the outside and full of study rooms, but it also contains two beautiful adjacent lecture halls, which will have you living your academia aesthetic dreams.

You have big goals and, although you don’t necessarily need it to get the job done, you love to feel supported. Study sessions with close friends in WJB may be what you need to get the balance of work and play you strive for!

Aquarius – Dodd Hall

Aquarius, don’t be afraid to be yourself. You’re extremely expressive and possess a magical quality about you. Dodd Hall is, arguably, one of the most magical buildings on campus, with many beautiful study spots paired with stained glass windows.

Walking around Dodd feels like you’re in a different time period. It doesn’t help that it houses the Classics and Philosophy departments, which is very fitting for how much of a thinker you are.

Pisces – Earth, Ocean, and Atmospheric Sciences Building (EOAS)

This week, @FSU_EOAS people got trained to use the Science On a Sphere interactive display set up in the new building and created by @NOAA.

Exciting times learning about the "giant animated globe"!

Learn more 👉https://t.co/fcGRWWAc4C@floridastate pic.twitter.com/tB7qPlr7le — FSU EOAS (@FSU_EOAS) March 5, 2020

Your childlike wonder for the world makes the EOAS building the perfect spot for you. Being one of the dreamiest signs, I can totally see you getting lost looking at the massive globe showcased in this building.

As a water sign, it’s likely you feel connected to large bodies of water, allowing you to let your mind wander. The EOAS Building is home to oceanography, meteorology, geology, and environmental sciences, so it’s very fitting for someone who loves the natural world.

Exploring campus is a great way to pass the time during your years at FSU, so don’t be afraid to venture out and find the spot that resonates with you the most. I’ve found that my weekly walks through campus have helped me find special places to escape to when I need a break!

