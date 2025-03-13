4 Ways To Complete Your Scholarship in Practice Requirement at FSU

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

If you’re an FSU student working your way through your degree, chances are you’ve encountered the Scholarship in Practice (SIP) requirement at some point. You may have heard about it from your academic advisor or seen it pop up in your degree audit and wondered, “What’s this?”

SIP courses are all about applying what you’ve learned in a hands-on, real-world way. FSU requires students to take two SIP courses before graduation, Scholarship in Practice and Formative Experience. You can take one of each or just two SIPs.

This can seem intimidating, but you might already be doing work you could count toward these credits. You probably already have a few options built into your major. If you’re looking for the best way to knock out your SIP credits, here’s a breakdown of the four options and how to choose the one that works best for you.

Major-Specific Courses For most students, taking a high-level class within their major is the easiest way to fulfill their SIP requirement. Many degree programs at FSU already include a required capstone, research course, or practicum that is SIP-designated. Now is the perfect time to research what classes in your major qualify, just in time for course registration. For example, if you're a business major, you'll likely take Business Case Analysis (IDS 3121) your senior year. This course requires you to apply everything you've learned in your business classes to real-world case studies and projects, making it a perfect fit for SIP. If your major has a high-level research project or practical course, there's a good chance it already counts as SIP. Check your degree map or talk to your advisor before enrolling in an extra class. SIP Elective Courses This is for students who want more flexibility or want to satisfy the requirement. FSU offers many options in all disciplines, including Interdisciplinary Studies (IDS), Leadership (LDR), and Religion (REL) courses. These courses are great because they often count for multiple graduation requirements, meaning you can check off SIP plus another CoreFSU category simultaneously. A great example is IDS 2678: Art and Environment, which I took online during my first year and explores the intersection of art and sustainability. It was a super fun class that allowed me to be innovative and create digital art projects with a large final paper at the end of the semester. This class counted for state-mandated writing for humanities and scholarship practice, so depending on what credits you need, this is a valuable class I recommend taking. Some other options include LDR 2160: Peer Leadership, LDS 3168: Walt Disney's America, and DAN 2100: Dance Appreciation. I recommend checking out all the offerings that meet the scholarship requirements and practice credit through the CoreFSU website. Internship Courses That Count for SIP Credit If you like to get out of the classroom and into the real world, an internship course might be the perfect way to fulfill your SIP requirement through formative experience. Many majors at FSU offer internship-for-credit courses where students gain professional experience while earning academic credit. For example, as a marketing major, you could enroll in MAR 4941: Marketing Internship and gain the credit while working in a real marketing firm. Not every internship will automatically count. You must enroll in the corresponding internship course through your department. Here's what usually qualifies: You must work a minimum number of hours (typically 120 to 150 hours per semester), your department must approve your internship before you start, and you'll need to complete assignments (such as reflections, reports, or presentations) in addition to working at your internship. Experience Recognition Program If your internship experience doesn't qualify for an internship class, it could qualify for the experience recognition program. While this is a zero-credit class that would not count towards your degree, it would satisfy the graduation requirement and give you a certificate you can put on your resume to add more substance to your campus involvements and experience. The Experience Recognition program is a way to get a formative experience credit from a personal project, internship, leadership role, service commitment, and more. You can apply for this program before the seventh week of the semester to get credit for your fantastic involvement on campus. Check out more on FSU's website to see what experiences count.

Final THoughts

The SIP requirement at FSU is designed to give students real-world learning experiences before graduation. Whether taking a capstone course, completing an internship, or enrolling in an elective class, there are plenty of ways to fulfill this requirement while making the most of your education.

The key is planning and choosing the path that best fits your academic and career goals. Please don’t wait until your last semester to figure it out! By being strategic, you can complete your SIP credits and gain valuable experience that will help you after graduation.

