My Top 5 Date Night Spots in Tallahassee

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

Planning a date can be stressful, especially finding cute, affordable, accessible places. But today, I will make it easier for you by giving my top five favorite date spots in Tallahassee. Tallahassee is full of hidden gems that make for the perfect outing. Whether you’re in the mood for delicious food, beautiful views, or something totally unique, here’s a closer look at my favorite spots for spending time with someone special.

Little Paris Tallahassee

If you want to feel like you've just stepped into a rom-com set in Paris, Little Paris is the place. It offers an authentic French dining experience by transporting guests into a Parisian bistro with its elegant yet casual décor. The bistro is open from Tuesday to Saturday, operating with both lunch and dinner hours. One of my favorite aspects of Little Paris is the romantic ambiance. Since its design is meant to mimic the charm of a Parisian bistro, it offers soft lighting, cozy seating, and the cutest décor. Its romantic setting is perfect for first dates or a short getaway from the Tallahassee ordinary. The sweet taste of France that Little Paris offers is perfect for celebrating love, whether it be an anniversary, birthday, or just for some quality time together. It's the perfect quick trip to France without a plane ticket! Don't forget to make a reservation — they fill up quickly!

Alfred b. Maclay Gardens State Park

Maclay Gardens is undeniably one of Tallahassee’s most beautiful attractions. It’s the perfect setting for a romantic date, a peaceful outing, or a quiet reflection in nature. My favorite part of the gardens is the stunning floral displays; although they don’t bloom as well in the winter, they’re the perfect spring and summer attraction. The gardens offer a romantic atmosphere with a quiet and intimate experience. There are also picnic areas where you can dine among the flowers and greenery. Packing a basket with your favorite snacks or treats makes for a thoughtful date idea, or you can rent kayaks for a fun twist. It’s peaceful, romantic, and perfect for connecting with nature and each other.

Black Dog Café

This lakeside café is the perfect spot for a casual date. You can grab one of their coffees or teas and enjoy it outside on the patio overlooking Lake Ella. After that, you can stroll around the lake and enjoy the scenery. It's simple, sweet, and perfect for meaningful conversations. The casual yet beautiful setting is perfect for a low-key date or even a first date when you're still getting to know each other!

Tally Cat Cafe

For animal lovers, this one is for you! The Tally Cat Cafe is part coffee shop, part cat lounge, and it's exactly what it sounds like: you can sip on coffee or tea while hanging out with adorable cats. The cat lounge is cozy and very interactive. Spending time with the cats is a great way to break the ice, share some laughs, and let loose in a playful environment. My favorite part about Tally Cat Cafe is they pair directly with the local cat shelter to help these cats find their forever home. So, if you see one that steals your heart, you can adopt them.

Kool Beanz Cafe