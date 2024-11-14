5 Classic Books You Won’t Find on BookTok

We all know and love BookTok’s favorite books like Beach Read, The Midnight Library, A Court of Thorns and Roses, and just about every Colleen Hoover book you could possibly think of. While I’ve read and enjoyed a lot of these popular books, there are a few titles that are overlooked too often and aren’t made popular by social media. You may have already read these in high school, but if you haven’t, let’s talk about the five books I think everyone should read.
- Fahrenheit 451 by Ray Bradbury
-
I know this is a super common read in high school, but if you haven’t read this book, put it at the top of your reading list. This dystopian novel is set in a future American society where books are outlawed, and firemen are tasked with burning all books they find. The story is told from the viewpoint of one of these “firemen.” First published in 1953, Fahrenheit 451 feels eerily relevant to today’s world, but there are a lot of other reasons why you should read Fahrenheit 451.
- 1984 by George Orwell
-
Another dystopian classic, 1984 is also a cautionary tale about a totalitarian society. Led by the figure of Big Brother, the government monitors every move of its citizens, controlling their actions and thoughts. The story follows Winston Smith, who chooses to rebel against this oppressive system. Orwell explores themes of surveillance, censorship, and the manipulation of truth, warning readers about the dangers of a society where freedom and individuality are stripped away.
- I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings by Maya Angelou
-
I will warn that this novel does get a bit graphic at times, but it’s still an incredibly inspiring read about strength, survival, and self-discovery. Told from the perspective of young Maya Angelou, I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings takes you through her struggles with racism, trauma, and trying to find her place in a world that keeps trying to hold her back. I won’t spoil too much, but trust me when I say this is a deeply moving story that I think everyone should read at least once.
- To Kill a Mockingbird by Harper Lee
-
This is a book that I’d like to hope everyone has already picked up, but just in case you haven’t, it’s a must-read. Through the perspective of a young girl, Scout Finch, we see the racial divides and injustices of the 1930s South. Though all the books I’m writing about have stuck with me, To Kill a Mockingbird stands out the most.
- Lord of the Flies by William Golding
-
With the rest of these books, Lord of the Flies should be a staple we all read in high school, but that might not always be the case. Golding explores themes of human nature, power, and the tension between civilization and savagery through the story of young boys stranded on a deserted island. As their society breaks down, it leaves you questioning what would happen if there were no rules, no order, just raw instincts in our world right now.
These are just a few books that I think everyone should read at least once. While they might not be the types of books trending on BookTok, I think they deserve more attention than they receive. Even if you’ve already read these books, it doesn’t hurt to pick them up again for a second read.
