This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

You guys may have noticed that brat summer is over, and we’re back to our academic weapon era (cue the tears). I don’t know if it’s just me, but I’ve been juggling schoolwork, my social life, extracurriculars, internships, and work, and trying not to go crazy in the process. So, if you also feel like you’re being stretched thin, know you’re not alone.

This is my first semester having to deal with many things at once, and I’m not going to lie, it’s been rough out here. I’ve been getting overwhelmed and burnt out, especially since I’m a first-timer when it comes to multitasking.

Between the desire to stay on top of my responsibilities and make the most out of college life, I’ve had to figure out ways to juggle work and life simultaneously. So, here are four things that I’ve started doing to help me find balance and stability:

STAYING ORGANIZED Staying organized and managing my time better has been such a game-changer! At the risk of damaging my cred, I’ll admit that I’ve always been more of a procrastinate-and-suffer-later type of girl. With all the tasks I have now, however, I found that scheduling myself has made me much more productive and ordered. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alycea Adams (@alycearae) While most of my friends are Google Calendar fans, I’m more of an analog planner girly. Jotting it down manually makes me more focused and it became a way for me to declutter my mind. Having a physical visual of what I need to tackle helps me avoid forgetfulness and chaos. EAT, SLEEP, HYDRATE You won’t believe the number of times I’ve gotten so busy that I forget to eat, drink water, or have had to sacrifice sleep. I tend to forget just how important those three things are. Now, I’ve become conscious that my body needs fuel to keep up with me, and if I’m not giving it what it needs, then it’s no surprise that it’ll shut down on me. When I don’t have time for a full meal, I’ll pack a snack. I remind myself to drink water. I sleep as much as I can or take some naps during the day. Doing this has allowed me to keep my body as energized as possible. SELF-CARE Treating myself! There are so many ways to do self-care. Whether it’s pampering myself with a movie and a skincare night, seeing my friends, doing hobbies, or even having a little rot day in bed, I do something that’ll help me unwind. When I do self-care, I gain back that motivation to keep working because I have time to relax. Self-care also means celebrating my achievements. Believe me when I say I will not hesitate to get myself boba tea as a little reward. LISTENING TO MYSELF If my body is telling me to take a break…then I take a break! When I finish my weekly assignments, I want to make the most of my free time and see my friends, go out to party, or leave town for the weekend. Even though that’s what I want, my body screams at me to rest. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jim Kwik (@jimkwik) It sucks when that happens because my FOMO is big, but my body knows best. I’ve learned to listen to it, and it’s made my life better. I don’t force it anymore. I’ve found that I live and socialize better when I’ve had the time to recharge my social battery.

Lastly, I know that I have to give myself grace. Being on top of things is not always doable. I may not be able to avoid burnout, cancel plans with friends, or prevent myself from slipping back into the habit of procrastinating. However, I’m doing my best, and that’s what matters. Let’s make this semester a great one!

