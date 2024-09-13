This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

Every life consists of countless chapters, some filled with spirited adventure, others with gratifying personal growth, and a few that bring haunting sadness. For the times when storm clouds roll in and memories become both your best friend and worst nightmare, music heals the soul. So, wrap up with a cozy blanket and a hot cup of coffee, and cry it out to some of the most heartbreaking songs ever written.

“CHIHIRO” by Billie Eilish

Open up the door, can you open up the door?

I know you said before you can’t cope with any more

You told me it was war, said you’d show me what’s in store

I hope it’s not for sure, can you open up the door? “CHIHIRO” deals with a person pleading for their partner to be more open in the relationship while the partner struggles to be vulnerable and often distances him or herself from others.

“Consequences” by Camila Cabello

Loving you was young, and wild, and free

Loving you was cool, and hot, and sweet

Loving you was sunshine, safe and sound

A steady place to let down my defenses

But loving you had consequences “Consequences” addresses how in the moment, a relationship can feel perfect and act as a safe haven for the two individuals but may lead to hurt and mixed feelings when it abruptly ends.

“Don’t Speak” by No Doubt

You and me, we used to be together

Every day together, always

I really feel that I’m losin’ my best friend

I can’t believe this could be the end “Don’t Speak,” written about Gwen Stefani’s and bandmate Tony Kanal’s breakup, delves into how difficult it is to maintain a professional relationship with someone you work with.

“Dumb & Poetic” by Sabrina Carpenter

You’re so dumb and poetic

It’s just what I fall for, I like the aesthetic

Every self-help book, you’ve already read it

Cherry-pick lines like they’re words you invented

Gold star for highbrow manipulation

And “love everyone” is your favorite quotation “Dumb & Poetic” analyses how a romantic partner can carefully craft a persona that’s well-spoken and caring, but deep down, it’s all a façade.

“Stick Season” by Noah Kahan

Because your voice trailed off exactly as you passed my exit sign

Kept on driving straight and left our future to the right

Now I am stuck between my anger and the blame that I can’t face

Memories are somethin’ even smoking weed does not replace “Stick Season” looks at a relationship where one person moves on, but the other struggles to forget all the memories the two shared.

“that way” by Tate McRae

I know what you mean when you act like that

You don’t know it’s breaking my heart

Said that it was just never gonna happen

Then almost kissed me in the dark

Every time we talk, it just hurts so bad

‘Cause I don’t even know what we are

I don’t even know where to start

But I can play the part “That way” observes how confusing relationships can be — especially ones that are never properly defined — and how it still hurts when they end.

“This Town” by Niall Horan

Yesterday I thought I saw your shadow running round

It’s funny how things never change in this old town

So far from the stars And I want to tell you everything

The words I never got to say the first time around

And I remember everything “This Town” discusses themes of returning to the place where a relationship started, how old memories may come flooding back, and the regret of all the things that went unspoken.

“Tolerate It” by Taylor Swift

I greet you with a battle hero’s welcome

I take your indiscretions all in good fun

I sit and listеn

I polish plates until they gleam and glistеn

You’re so much older and wiser, and I



I wait by the door like I’m just a kid

Use my best colors for your portrait

Lay the table with the fancy sh*t

And watch you tolerate it “Tolerate it” focuses on a one-sided relationship where someone goes out of his or her way to make things work, but the partner does the bare minimum in return.

“vampire” by Olivia Rodrigo

I should’ve known it was strange

You only come out at night

I used to think I was smart

But you made me look so naive “Vampire” examines a relationship where someone older takes advantage of the situation, leaving his or her partner regretting being so vulnerable and impressionable.

“We can’t be friends (wait for your love)” by Ariana Grande

I didn’t think you’d understand me

How could you ever even try?

I don’t wanna tiptoe, but I don’t wanna hide

But I don’t wanna feed this monstrous fire “we can’t be friends (wait for your love)” expresses how a person feels like they must tiptoe around certain issues in a relationship, and because there’s no communication, it’s impossible to maintain even a friendship.

“We Don’t Talk Anymore” by Charlie Puth (feat. Selena Gomez)

Should’ve known your love was a game

Now I can’t get you out of my brain

Oh, it’s such a shame

That we don’t talk anymore “We Don’t Talk Anymore” deals with two people who were once close and how they slowly drift apart from one another and become strangers.

“Wish You The Best” by Lewis Capaldi