5 Trendy Phone Case Brands You’ll Want to Get Your Hands On

With summer approaching, I’m looking forward to having the opportunity to finally switch things up with my current collection of belongings. I can’t wait to use my free time to go to my hometown mall to find the freshest picks of clothing (where there are more options than Governor Square) and try things on that I can envision in an outfit, or simply have the leisure of lying in bed and scrolling for finds to add to my cart.

One thing I’m anticipating switching over during the summer is my phone case. An outfit isn’t complete without my phone, so having a phone case that’s durable for everyday wear is a must. I speak for the girls when I say that hunting for a cute phone case takes some research, so here are some of the trendiest brands I found online that may match your new vibe.

sdh paints

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Art by Sophie de Haën (@sdhpaints) If you need a phone case that stands out, SDH Paints carries a variety of original designs transformed into a work of art for your phone. I first learned about SDH through TikTok, when I would scroll through slideshows of it girls holding these cases in photos. It was genius marketing since these cases added a pop of color to any photo. Whether it was a group photo with friends or a mirror selfie capturing an OOTD, the case stood out. It wasn’t long after that I ordered “Trouble in The City” for myself as my current phone case. Each design was created by UofA student Sophie de Haën, who hand-designed them herself for phone cases, prints, and canvases. Not only will I choose to invest in more SDH cases, but I will 100 percent be investing in some of her designs on canvas for my new apartment. I highly recommend SDH for the variety of forms available, and it’s a top pick for me since I feel like I gravitate towards the bold aesthetic that de Haën goes for.

wildflower

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wildflower Cases (@wildflowercases) Before SDH, I was a Wildflower girl, and I’m proud to say I owned one of their cases. Wildflower holds an adorable collection of cases, and I would go for this brand if you’re into florals, fruits, or bright patterns in general. There are also designs of animals that look so adorable on a phone case, such as unicorns and kittens. I like how the brand tries new types of colors and styles, as they recently came out with a graffiti cherry pattern that I’m obsessed with. Along with its cute aesthetic, Wildflower’s website is organized to help you find the right phone case based on your phone’s size and type, making it easy to browse when you have tons of choices to choose from. Also, their website has more than just phone cases. They’ve expanded to sell AirPod cases, charms, and even AirPod Max cases, which I didn’t even know were a thing.

BaubleBar

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BaubleBar (@baublebar) Looking for a case you can customize and not worry about its result? Meet BaubleBar, the viral brand that’s all about personalization. Like most people, I heard about BaubleBar because of their viral bubble-lettered necklace and custom cord bracelets that have taken the world by storm. The moment they came out with phone cases, I knew that their phone cases were going to be part of my wish list. Some of my favorites include the Fine Line Custom iPhone Case, which includes block lettering with an outline, and the Color Me Happy Custom iPhone Case, which features a multicolored cursive font with a unique design per letter. When you customize any of BaubleBar’s cases, you have the option to type a customized name up to 12 letters (and use symbols too). I also love the color schemes and how the design of the letters is made out of layered acrylic, creating a 3D effect that’s well worth the price you’re paying for.

casetify

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CASETiFY (@casetify) A highly durable phone case brand I definitely recommend is Casetify. The brand pairs with hundreds of artists to launch their unique designs, creating a diverse selection for phone users of all ages. A feature I like about Casetify is that you have the option to not only select a print but also a case type that differs on the amount of protection and weight you desire. For example, the Ultra Bounce Case MagSafe Compatible (the strongest case) is priced at $112 for extreme protection, with a bounce corner feature that’s safe for drops up to 32.8 feet tall. For my phone-droppers, this might be your best option. The website’s layout is also well-designed to help you find the next phone case that fits you. You can browse through different types of categories: phone type, print styles, collections, and even brands that Casetify partners with, such as Disney and Marvel. I think that it’s so impressive that a phone case brand is successful enough to partner with the entertainment industry to create phone cases that feature fan-favorite movie characters and superheroes.

