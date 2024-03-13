Why I Love House Music (And You Should Too)

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

One thing to know about me is that I’m constantly listening to music. One of the best investments I made in college was purchasing the Premium Student service from Spotify to listen to my favorite music ad-free year-round (non-sponsored). Another thing to know about me is that if I believe something is good, I’ll put my friends onto it too (being the helpful friend I am). House music, for example, is one of those recommendations.

Since I became a college student at FSU, house has become my favorite genre. If I were to associate my personality with a genre, it would be house. Everyone who knows me knows that I’m energetic, loud, and constantly on the move. When I listened to house for the first time, it was easy to fall in love with it because it exhibited the traits that best described me for who I am.

When explaining to friends what house music feels like, I tell them to imagine riding their favorite rollercoaster ride. Like the goosebumps and serotonin you may get from that experience, listening to house is also a thrilling experience from beginning to end. Its repetitive, pulsating beats never fail to get my head bopping. And the best part — the beat drop — is so much fun when you let go and ride with the rhythm. I’ve never enjoyed another genre more because you never know what twists and turns you’re going to get with house. It’s experimental, surprising, and sporadic.

Each song by a DJ is its own recipe crafted by different rhythms, vocals, and sometimes even samples of other pieces to perfect it. Part of the reason why my friends and I like house music is because of the DJs and their hard work and creativity.

I’ve also noticed that the house movement has been trending on social media because of these DJs who aren’t afraid to push the limits of music. On TikTok and Instagram, a lot of these artists use these platforms to show the process behind creating their songs or drop teasers of unreleased songs that would go viral. This fills up the comment section with fans begging them to release them.

That’s exactly what recent USC graduate Garrett Murphy (aka it’s murph) did, which eventually got him a set at Coachella in less than a year. I remember when his viral single “Food for The Soul” was in the works and how he used vocals to tell the story of how house music was essentially food for the soul. The comment section blew up with anticipatory comments about the song’s meaning. Once it was released, I began to hear it everywhere I went.

House music is spread easily once it’s understood for the process and experimental fun that goes into its production. More recently, viral DJ John Summitt hyped up his new song “Shiver,” which took over all my socials after being teased for weeks. Now, he’s headlining a sold-out concert at Madison Square Garden this summer.

A large factor that plays into the addiction to house is that the genre targets the college student demographic specifically. College is a pivotal time of our lives since it’s when we’re actively trying new things out of our comfort zone due to being independent for the long term. We come up with new habits and routines and acclimate to a new way of living.

Over time, I’ve gone from listening to house whenever I go out with friends to incorporating house into my daily routine. In my opinion, any scenario is perfect to put on a house song. It’s a versatile genre for getting ready for the day, walking to class, working out at the gym, and even studying (it doesn’t distract me, but rather motivates me). House constantly gives me the energy I need to get through a busy week of activities. If you need a quick solution to stay awake and refreshed, house is your best friend.

I hope that these factors convince you to give house a listen or at least help you understand the genre more in-depth. If you don’t feel convinced that house is your cup of tea, let my house playlist do the trick. Who knows? Maybe one of these songs out of 19 hours of house music will grow on you.

