Women in Business: Business Strategy Lessons from Iconic TV Characters)

Some of the best business lessons don’t come from college lecture slides or wannabe finance bros who post on LinkedIn– they come from our favorite fictional bosses who run empires, face biases, and still manage to serve looks and leave behind a legacy.

Whether it’s handling messy family empires or surviving the chaos of cutthroat corporations, these women in business have basically handed us an unofficial MBA (drama included) and as a finance girl who’s watched more business dramas than I’d like to admit…trust me, these women get it. So if you’ve been binge-watching purely for plot, it’s time to take notes.

1. Fallon Carrington (Dynasty): Be Loud. Be Bold. Be Unapologetic.

Fallon Carrington’s character from Dynasty screams confidence. She walks into every room like she owns the place (and half the time, she actually does). She’s brilliant, bratty, and over the top — but also really good at business. While everyone else is playing golf, Fallon’s closing deals, managing crises, and is always two steps ahead.

Power Play: Speak up in meetings, send a bold pitch, and give yourself credit.

2. Isla Gordon (Running Point): You Don’t Need to Blend In to Win

Isla Gordon is the first female President of a men’s basketball team. She faces sexism, drama, and people underestimating her every five seconds. But she doesn’t water herself down to fit in — she leads with compassion and confidence, proving that emotional intelligence is a power move, not a weakness.

Power Play: Be you, even in rooms where no one else looks or thinks like you. Don’t see being a woman as a liability, instead leverage it to your advantage and surprise others.

3. Madam C.J. Walker (Self Made): Build What You Wish Existed

Madam C.J Walker, an African American woman who started with nothing, created a haircare brand from scratch, built an empire, and became America’s first self-made female millionaire. She did all of this while simultaneously lifting up her community. If there’s ever been a masterclass for turning struggle into success, she taught it.

Power Play: Got a big idea? Don’t wait for the “perfect time”. Start small, start scrappy, but start. Don’t gatekeep your wins either — share them with others.

4. Polly Gray (Peaky Blinders): Stay Calm, Stay Sharp, Stay In Charge

Polly Gray is one of the strongest characters and the Shelby family’s secret weapon. She runs her family’s underworld business behind the scenes. However she doesn’t scream to get respect — she calculates, strategizes, commands, and keeps the business running while the men are out causing chaos.

Power Play: Emotional control is how you command respect. You don’t need to be the loudest to be the leader, sometimes, quiet confidence says more than shouting ever could.

5. Shiv Roy (Succession): Know When to Speak, Know When to Strike

Shiv is a complex one — power suit on the outside, trauma on the inside. But when it comes to navigating a toxic media empire? She’s a pro. She picks her battles, watches everything, and knows exactly when to make a move (or manipulate one).

Power Play: Strategy > impulse. You don’t have to react to everything — sometimes silence is the best negotiation tactic.

6. Astrid Leong (Crazy Rich Asians): Grace Is Power

Astrid from Crazy Rich Asians might be the quietest in the room, but she’s also the richest and most self-assured. She doesn’t need to flaunt her power — she simply is the power. She supports others, handles betrayal with elegance, and knows exactly when to walk away with her head held high (and heels higher).

Power Play: You don’t need to be loud to be influential. Protect your peace, know your worth, and never dim your shine for anyone else’s comfort.

There’s no “one way” to be a boss. Fallon does it in heels, Polly does it in a coat with a pistol, and Isla does it on the court. So whether you’re starting your own thing, managing a group project like it’s a Fortune 500 company, or just trying to keep your cool in a toxic internship- remember: these women walked so we could run (meetings and the world).