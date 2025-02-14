Why We Need More Women in Finance (and How to Support Them)

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Flame U chapter.

The finance industry offers a wide range of rewarding and dynamic career paths, attracting individuals with strong analytical abilities, a passion for numbers, and a drive to succeed in a competitive environment. From investment banking and asset management to emerging fields like fintech, the opportunities within finance are vast and constantly evolving.

It is often expressed that the world of finance is not sustainable for women or that it isn’t a favourable career for women. I too have had instances where my career choice was discouraged by close friends, family and peers. Often not because I cannot do it but because of how the industry views women in finance. But isn’t that all the more reason to do it?

To start, I want to mention Radhika Gupta’s podcast podcast episode with The Masoom Minawala Show. She mentions that women are always expected to do the work quietly and wait for recognition. She elaborated that even as the CEO of Edelweiss Asset Management, she was excluded while men talked about stocks and was often considered a spectator in financial conversations. She rightly points out how Hollywood has played a huge role in this where women’s representation in movies like The Wolf Of Wall Street was roles of secretaries or non-finance roles. As a woman, the episode acknowledges the flaws in our system and serves as a lovely conversation especially to not feel alone.

In encounters with peers, I have often been part of a conversation where either a comment is passed or an instruction is given specifically about how finance is not the career for me, and that I will end up quitting because of how hard it is. Furthermore, I’m given unsolicited advice to pick a field that works better for me. The fact that it is considered normal to invalidate a woman’s aspirations especially when it is uncalled for is something I find weirdly amusing. However, hard work pays off no matter what field you work in. These experiences prove time and again that I need more role models to look towards for a change in the narrative.

We need more women in finance to bridge and rewire this narrative but how do we do this? I started looking into the lives of women who have done this in similar or related fields. Here are some interestingly amazing women in finance and business you can research:

These women have been an integral part of building my mental strength and determination. However, while looking up to role models we must also muster a sort of self-determination when it comes to this topic. In this regard, I have learned to ignore a lot of the clamour surrounding this subject, including my self-doubt, as it has also been ingrained in me (sometimes without my knowledge). I’ve learned to tune out the noise and focus on the message because in the end, the world will always have something to say, but it doesn’t mean it’s important. Another helpful thing to do is not vocalise every opinion or dream we have (especially around people who have proven to disregard them). Something that I have always stuck to is keeping things private until they are permanent. Turning a deaf ear and creating a tunnel vision sort of mindset will help build the tolerance you need to keep going despite the comments and discouragements.

This in no way invalidates the fact that we have come a long way, it just establishes a need to keep going because institutional behaviours are harder to break and rebuild. As a woman, especially, you must build a life no one can take away from you or influence you to change. Furthermore, if you’re a woman in finance or aspiring to be one, your example will serve as a motivator for other young girls, so keep going and growing!