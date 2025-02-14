Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
What Your Favorite Rom-Com Couple Says About Your Love Language (And the Perfect Valentine’s Date to Match!)

Valentine’s Day is here, and love is in the air—or at least in your favorite rom-coms! Whether you’re planning a dreamy date, a fun Galentines, or a self-love celebration, your favorite movie couple might just reveal your love language (and the perfect way to spend the day).

1. Elizabeth & Darcy (Pride and Prejudice)

Love Language: Words of Affirmation
Valentine’s Day Idea: Have a heartfelt book exchange or write each other letters to open at dinner. Bonus points if it’s by candlelight!

Love letter with flowers
2. Lara Jean & Peter (To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before)

Love Language: Gift Giving
Valentine’s Day Idea: Make a personalized scrapbook, love letter, a heartfelt playlist, or bake and decorate cookies together just like Lara Jean does.

TATB2 Unit 01885R?width=1024&height=1024&fit=cover&auto=webp&dpr=4
3. Andie & Ben (How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days)

Love Language: Physical Touch
Valentine’s Day Idea: Go for a cozy movie night with extra cuddles. You can even play a flirty game of poker or (my personal favorite) go for a karaoke night where you dramatically sing and dance with each other.

microphone
4. Taani & Surinder (Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi)

Love Language: Acts of Service
Valentine’s Day Idea: Cook their favorite meal or plan a surprise outing based on their bucket list. Maybe just have a “Gol Gappa” Eating Competition or surprise your partner by learning their favorite song on an instrument.

how to throw thanksgiving on campus?width=1024&height=1024&fit=cover&auto=webp&dpr=4
5. Geet & Aditya (Jab We Met)

Love Language: Quality Time
Valentine’s Day Idea: Take a spontaneous road trip or plan a fun scavenger hunt date or dance in the rain! (all it takes is a hose to create rain)

yellow Volkswagen van on road
6. Jai & Aditi (Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na)

Love Language: Words of Affirmation
Valentine’s Day Idea: Create a heartfelt toast at dinner or a memory lane slideshow. Or Re-enact cliche rom-com scenes like airport confession or serenade your person through their window!

Laura Claypool-Postcards Dorm Wall Decor Photos Polaroids
7. Amanda & Graham (The Holiday)

Love Language: Physical Touch
Valentine’s Day Idea: A cozy weekend getaway or setting up a blanket fort for a marathon of your favorite movies!

Person in Black and White Striped Socks Lying on Bed
8. Bryce & Juli (Flipped)

Love Language: Gift Giving
Valentine’s Day Idea: Plant a tree together or give each other a heartfelt, homemade gift. Think of something symbolic—like a jar of notes with reasons you appreciate them or curating a day tailored to your and your partner’s taste.

scott webb 1ddol8rgUH8 unsplash?width=1024&height=1024&fit=cover&auto=webp&dpr=4
9. Viola & Duke (She’s the Man)

Love Language: Quality Time
Valentine’s Day Idea: Hit the arcade! Go rock climbing! Challenge each other to a sports match or have a fun, competitive game night.

Shes The Man Amanda Bynes?width=1024&height=1024&fit=cover&auto=webp&dpr=4
10. Laney & Zack (She’s All That)

Love Language: Gift Giving
Valentine’s Day Idea: Surprise your partner with a handmade present related to your best memories.

Pile of Multi Colored Gift Boxes
11. Sara & Jonathan (Serendipity)

Love Language: Quality Time
Valentine’s Day Idea: Recreate your first date! Leave little love notes around the house for a “fate-driven” treasure hunt. Or Go ice skating together, visit a café maybe!

girl taking picture of a couple ice skating
12. Ethan & Vanessa (Something from Tiffany’s)

Love Language: Gift Giving
Valentine’s Day Idea: Exchange meaningful, personalized gifts it can be very small too (not necessarily from Tiffany’s, but hey, why not?) over a romantic dinner date.

fondue pot with food
13. Nick & Rachel (Crazy Rich Asians)

Love Language: Acts of Service
Valentine’s Day Idea: Plan an extravagant (or just thoughtfully detailed) date, like a surprise dinner or picnic with their favorite foods. Maybe you can even go to a relaxing spa!

Crazy Rich Asians?width=1024&height=1024&fit=cover&auto=webp&dpr=4
14. Alex & Henry (Red, White & Royal Blue)

Love Language: Words of Affirmation
Valentine’s Day Idea: Record a sweet video message. A big gesture (or a small thoughtful one) makes a huge difference!

laula co 77oVHWLpRPk unsplash?width=1024&height=1024&fit=cover&auto=webp&dpr=4
15. Kat & Patrick (10 Things I Hate About You)

Love Language: Physical Touch
Valentine’s Day Idea: Go paintballing or have a poetry slam night in a beautiful park. Plan an artsy date—think of painting together.

10 Things I Hate About You Julia Stiles Heath Ledger
16. Paula & Tripp (Failure to Launch)

Love Language: Acts of Service
Valentine’s Day Idea: Plan an adventure date—something neither of you has ever done before. Go on a wilderness survival or escape room challenge together.

couple on a hike
17. Naina & Bunny (Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani)

Love Language: Quality Time
Valentine’s Day Idea: Book a spontaneous trip! Go trekking, stargazing, or glamping together.

Picnic basket next to hat
18. Barfi & Jhilmil (Barfi)

Love Language: Physical Touch
Valentine’s Day Idea: A cozy day wrapped in blankets with homemade chai or coffee and FOOD! Maybe spend time at an art exhibit or have a sensory date filled with music and textures.

friends talking over coffee
19. Mia & Nicholas (The Princess Diaries)

Love Language: Words of Affirmation
Valentine’s Day Idea: Take a long car ride, visit a bookstore, or enjoy a rooftop dinner with fairy lights—just like the sweet moments in the movie.

Couple sitting next to lights watching sunset
20. Tom & Hannah (Maid of Honor)

Love Language: Acts of Service
Valentine’s Day Idea: Go on a fun window-shopping spree—try on ridiculous outfits, pick out imaginary dream gifts for each other, or grab small, meaningful trinkets. If you’ve been holding back your feelings, this is the perfect moment to confess.

a girl looking through a rack of clothing
Whatever your love language, the best Valentine’s Day is one filled with joy, love, and a little rom-com magic! So grab your partner, your besties, or yourself, and celebrate love the way it speaks to you. ❤️🎬

