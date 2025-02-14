What Your Favorite Rom-Com Couple Says About Your Love Language (And the Perfect Valentine’s Date to Match!)

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Flame U chapter.

Valentine’s Day is here, and love is in the air—or at least in your favorite rom-coms! Whether you’re planning a dreamy date, a fun Galentines, or a self-love celebration, your favorite movie couple might just reveal your love language (and the perfect way to spend the day).

Love Language: Words of Affirmation

Valentine’s Day Idea: Have a heartfelt book exchange or write each other letters to open at dinner. Bonus points if it’s by candlelight!

Love Language: Gift Giving

Valentine’s Day Idea: Make a personalized scrapbook, love letter, a heartfelt playlist, or bake and decorate cookies together just like Lara Jean does.

Love Language: Physical Touch

Valentine’s Day Idea: Go for a cozy movie night with extra cuddles. You can even play a flirty game of poker or (my personal favorite) go for a karaoke night where you dramatically sing and dance with each other.

Love Language: Acts of Service

Valentine’s Day Idea: Cook their favorite meal or plan a surprise outing based on their bucket list. Maybe just have a “Gol Gappa” Eating Competition or surprise your partner by learning their favorite song on an instrument.

Love Language: Quality Time

Valentine’s Day Idea: Take a spontaneous road trip or plan a fun scavenger hunt date or dance in the rain! (all it takes is a hose to create rain)

Love Language: Words of Affirmation

Valentine’s Day Idea: Create a heartfelt toast at dinner or a memory lane slideshow. Or Re-enact cliche rom-com scenes like airport confession or serenade your person through their window!

Laura Claypool / Her Campus

Love Language: Physical Touch

Valentine’s Day Idea: A cozy weekend getaway or setting up a blanket fort for a marathon of your favorite movies!

Love Language: Gift Giving

Valentine’s Day Idea: Plant a tree together or give each other a heartfelt, homemade gift. Think of something symbolic—like a jar of notes with reasons you appreciate them or curating a day tailored to your and your partner’s taste.

Love Language: Quality Time

Valentine’s Day Idea: Hit the arcade! Go rock climbing! Challenge each other to a sports match or have a fun, competitive game night.

Love Language: Gift Giving

Valentine’s Day Idea: Surprise your partner with a handmade present related to your best memories.

Love Language: Quality Time

Valentine’s Day Idea: Recreate your first date! Leave little love notes around the house for a “fate-driven” treasure hunt. Or Go ice skating together, visit a café maybe!

Love Language: Gift Giving

Valentine’s Day Idea: Exchange meaningful, personalized gifts it can be very small too (not necessarily from Tiffany’s, but hey, why not?) over a romantic dinner date.

Love Language: Acts of Service

Valentine’s Day Idea: Plan an extravagant (or just thoughtfully detailed) date, like a surprise dinner or picnic with their favorite foods. Maybe you can even go to a relaxing spa!

Love Language: Words of Affirmation

Valentine’s Day Idea: Record a sweet video message. A big gesture (or a small thoughtful one) makes a huge difference!

Love Language: Physical Touch

Valentine’s Day Idea: Go paintballing or have a poetry slam night in a beautiful park. Plan an artsy date—think of painting together.

Touchstone Pictures

Love Language: Acts of Service

Valentine’s Day Idea: Plan an adventure date—something neither of you has ever done before. Go on a wilderness survival or escape room challenge together.

Love Language: Quality Time

Valentine’s Day Idea: Book a spontaneous trip! Go trekking, stargazing, or glamping together.

Love Language: Physical Touch

Valentine’s Day Idea: A cozy day wrapped in blankets with homemade chai or coffee and FOOD! Maybe spend time at an art exhibit or have a sensory date filled with music and textures.

Love Language: Words of Affirmation

Valentine’s Day Idea: Take a long car ride, visit a bookstore, or enjoy a rooftop dinner with fairy lights—just like the sweet moments in the movie.

Love Language: Acts of Service

Valentine’s Day Idea: Go on a fun window-shopping spree—try on ridiculous outfits, pick out imaginary dream gifts for each other, or grab small, meaningful trinkets. If you’ve been holding back your feelings, this is the perfect moment to confess.

Whatever your love language, the best Valentine’s Day is one filled with joy, love, and a little rom-com magic! So grab your partner, your besties, or yourself, and celebrate love the way it speaks to you. ❤️🎬