What DIP at FLAME actually teaches you that no classroom can

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Flame U chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

You know what nobody tells you about FLAME before you join? That some of the most important learning won’t happen in a classroom, a lecture, a seminar, or a group discussion where everyone’s half-reading their notes. It’ll happen on a train. On a budget that runs out faster than expected. In a conversation with a stranger who speaks a language you don’t, about a tradition you’ve never heard of, in a place you’ve never been.

That’s the Discover India Program. And it’s more underrated than it should be.

What It Actually Is

DIP is a nine-month course that every FLAME student does in their second year. The general idea: pick a topic related to Indian culture or heritage, research it, go do fieldwork in person, come back, and produce a report and documentary that captures what you found. Simple enough on paper.

In practice, it’s one of the few genuinely demanding things the university asks of you, and not in the way academics usually are. The challenge isn’t reading lists or exam prep. It’s building something from scratch, as a team, over the better part of a year, with a budget cap, a mentor, and the very real possibility that your fieldwork trip will not go the way you planned.

The Budget is the Point

Here’s something that surprises people: you travel by train. Not flight. Train, or bus. And your group operates within a fixed budget that covers everything: accommodation, travel, food, logistics, the works.

For a lot of FLAME students, this is genuinely new territory. Not because they’ve never traveled, but because they’ve never had to manage the money themselves, make judgment calls about where to cut costs, and live with the consequences when they don’t. The finance sub-team within the group is juggling hotel reservations and train tickets while everyone else is handling research and documentation. It sounds like a logistical exercise. It is, but it’s also the first time many students realize that having a limited budget doesn’t limit the quality of the work; it sharpens it.

There’s something weirdly clarifying about knowing you can’t throw money at a problem.

Nine Months of Actually Working as a Team

Most group projects at university last a few weeks. You divide the work, someone does more than their share, someone does less, you submit, you move on. DIP is nine months long. You cannot coast. You cannot disappear and resurface before the deadline.

Before the field trip, there are months of prep: research methodology, questionnaire design, pre-fieldwork interviews sometimes conducted online, meetings after meetings to refine your question and your approach. You learn what it means to ask the right question instead of just a broad one. You learn that “studying Rajasthani folk art” is not a research question. “How are practitioners of XYZ painting navigating commercial pressure without losing the tradition’s integrity?” is.

By the time you get on that train, your group has already spent months disagreeing, realigning, and figuring out how to work together under pressure. The field trip doesn’t build the team. It reveals it.

What the Field Actually Does to You

The classroom can give you context. The field gives you texture.

You can read about a craft tradition for months and still not understand it the way you do after sitting across from the person who practices it, watching their hands, listening to them talk about what it costs them to keep going. You can study a community’s economic challenges in theory and still be unprepared for what it looks like in a specific face, a specific workshop, a specific village.

DIP is one of the only programs in Indian undergraduate education that takes this seriously enough to build it into the curriculum. Most colleges talk about experiential learning. FLAME actually puts students on a train and sends them somewhere unfamiliar with a research question and a notebook.

The Report Nobody Wants to Write (But Everyone Learns From)

Coming back is its own thing. You have a week’s worth of field notes, interviews, photographs, and documentary footage, and you have to turn it into a 50-60 page report. You have to analyze what you found, not just describe it. You have to be honest about what your research couldn’t capture. You have to stand in front of a panel and defend your methodology.

It’s the closest most undergraduates get to actual research before they decide whether they want to do actual research.

Why It’s Underrated

Nobody really talks about DIP the way they should. It doesn’t have the social media glamour of a study abroad semester. It doesn’t have the prestige signaling of a research internship. It’s just this long, messy, occasionally frustrating, occasionally extraordinary program that quietly teaches you things no course officially can: how to work with people you didn’t choose, how to stretch a budget, how to sit with ambiguity in the field, how to make something rigorous out of something you care about.

Most educational systems in India don’t ask this of 19-year-olds. They ask you to memorize, reproduce, and score. DIP asks you to go find something out for yourself.

That’s rarer than it sounds.