Undeclared and Thriving: Why Your Freshman Year Isn’t About Having It All Figured Out

The one thing I learnt after coming to university is that no two people’s college journeys will look the same. Some people walk in on day one of freshman year knowing exactly whether they want to major in Psychology or Economics, while others (maybe you?) are still figuring out what they genuinely enjoy studying. And guess what? That’s completely okay!

The whole point of freshman year — or UG1 — is to explore. To try, to fail, to switch, and to discover while you grow. It’s so important to test the waters before you decide which direction you want to swim in. Flame was literally built for that — the concept of taking two subjects from each universe lets you explore all kinds of courses, whether that’s AI, Dance, Psychology, or Film. You might even walk into Creative Writing just to complete your Humanities requirement, but walk out realising you want to major in it!

You Don’t Need to Have It All Figured Out (Yet)

It’s so easy to feel overwhelmed when everyone around you seems to have everything figured out for themselves. Some may even have their major-minor locked in, with future internships lined up and a LinkedIn account that looks super intimidating. But the truth is — you’re not behind!

College isn’t a race you have to win; I’d say it’s more of a buffet. Just because someone filled their plate in the very beginning doesn’t mean you have to do the same. In fact, not knowing what you want to major in gives you an advantage! It’s your golden opportunity to discover what genuinely excites you and help you make an informed choice later.

Flame’s Open Minor: Your Built-in Freedom to Explore

One of the coolest things about Flame’s structure is its open minor system. You don’t have to commit to a field immediately — you can experiment with different courses and build your CV (adding skills like Coding) along the way! It’s like a safety net for curious minds.

The whole point here is curiosity. You can dip your toes into a bunch of subjects — maybe even discover a passion you never saw coming. It keeps things fun, fresh, and constantly evolving. You might end up designing your own combination of skills that’s unique to you — like a Psychology major with a Film minor, or an Environmental Studies major who codes on the side.

It’s a reminder that your degree doesn’t have to fit into a box. You get to build something that fits you.

First Year Is More Than Academics

UG1 isn’t just about grades or your GPA — it’s about experiencing everything university life has to offer. Go for those jam nights, sign up for clubs you’ve never heard of, attend movie screenings, guest lectures, and get involved in all the campus events.

This is the year you’ll form friendships that last, make spontaneous memories, and slowly figure out what makes you happy — both inside and outside the classroom. You’ll eventually learn how to manage your time, find your favourite café, and discover which professors make even the toughest classes bearable.

Take Your Time — It’s Supposed to Be a Process

College is one of the few places that gives you the freedom to experiment before you commit. You don’t need to know what your “five-year plan” looks like in your first semester. In fact, figuring out your journey through trial and error is what makes you human — and it’s even more rewarding.

The pressure to decide early often comes from within — you tend to compare yourself to your friends. But remember, the students who seem the most certain right now might actually be the ones that change their minds later on (which is also completely okay!). Everyone’s timelines are different.

In the End, Being Undeclared Is Empowering

Being “undeclared” doesn’t mean you’re lost — it simply means you’re open. Open to learning, exploring, and embracing the unknown. It’s about allowing yourself to grow into your choices rather than rushing into them.

So take that Literature course even though you’re leaning towards Psychology. Try that AI workshop even if you think you’re a “non-STEM” person. Your major doesn’t define you — your curiosity does.

Because at Flame, thriving as an undeclared student isn’t about having it all figured out. It’s about knowing you don’t have to.