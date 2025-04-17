Top queer-friendly spaces and organisations to visit in Pune

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Flame U chapter.

In a time when who has the authority over queer representation is constantly questioned (with topics like “Who has the right to portray the community?” taking centre stage), the need for queer spaces run by queer people around cities helps one feel less alone, equally represented, and more connected with the community. Plenty of research regarding the intersection between queerness and urban spaces has shown that social connections are essential in helping queer people feel safe in otherwise large and anonymous places like cities.

In Pune, queer students can find a supportive community and resources through organisations like the Pune Queer Collective and the Mist LGBTQ Foundation. Further, the Satrangi club at IISER Pune organises events and activities, including Pride marches on the streets (one recently concluded), to provide a safe space to queer students who come from all over India. Additionally, the Stories Cafe in Koregaon Park, a queer-friendly cafe and hangout, and the Center for Mental Health (CMH) offer various therapy options to assess and treat any psychological distress in queer students.

After having lived as a queer student in Pune for 4 years, here are some of my top recommendations for queer-friendly spaces and organisations you can visit across the city!:

Pune Queer Collective: The Pune Queer Collective is the first place that shows up when one types both ‘queer’ and ‘Pune’ in the search bar. Their main motto, however, isn’t limited to organising queer parties. It goes beyond LGBTQ+ rights by hosting reading circles to discuss Dalit and Palestinian texts, offline screenings, workshops, marches, and panel discussions.

Mist LGBTQ+ Foundation: Founded by Shyam Konnur to grant healthcare services to the LGBTQ+ community, Mist has worked relentlessly since 2009 to foster safe spaces across Pune, Bangalore, and Hyderabad by not only providing employment and healthcare but also organising cultural events. Having spoken to Shyam himself, I was also told that Mist is currently planning a film festival for the community whose details Konnur keeps under wraps. They also celebrated Transgender Day of Visibility on March 31. Besides this, they have increased their mental health services by including more support groups and a range of specialists like queer-affirmative, kink-affirmative and trauma-specialised psychologists.

Stories Cafe: Another initiative by Shyam Konnur, the Stories-Queer Cafe in Koregaon Park is another addition to the queer hangout spots in Pune. This space serves as a bar, cafe and recreational spot exclusively for queer people who otherwise might not feel welcome in a lot more open spaces like clubs and hotels. Further, the kitchen and staff comprise primarily queer and trans people, with their head chef identifying as a proud gay man.

The Box: While not an exclusively queer space, the Box in Erandwane, along with hosting several talks, walkthroughs and exhibitions, organises events led by queer people. Moreover, these events are not necessarily LGBTQ+ themed. For instance, I attended a talk and walkthrough on Neuroart which showed us how art impacts brain function and emotional well-being. The event, led by ARISA Foundation’s founder, Kohinoor Darda who identifies as queer, was not outrightly queer-themed, thus giving the space to queer people from Pune to branch out and not restrict society’s perception of them to their LGBTQ+ labels.

Satrangi IISER Pune: While the other spaces are in more public spaces, Satrangi is located at the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER) and is a student-led collective by and for queer students. IISER’s queer collective gets a special mention on this list because they take their activism outside their campus and have been hosting Pride marches and events on the streets, a tradition they’ve upheld since 2019. On April 6, they conducted their annual Pride march with an attendance of over a hundred students and faculty members. Further, many queer students choose IISER because of Satrangi itself – to help them feel safe and included.

As a global education hub and popularly termed the Oxford of the East, Pune seems to have adequate outlets for queer students coming from around the world. Not only does Pune have health and educational resources for queer lives but it also has a variety of cultural and recreational spots to visit. By the way, I’ll be on the lookout for Mist’s queer film festival, and you should be too!