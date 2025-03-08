The Women Who Grew a Movement: Wangari Maathai

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Flame U chapter.

Beyond glass ceilings: women who built their own tables

Second EDITION

I came across the story of Wangari Maathai, and suddenly, every excuse I’ve ever made for not taking action felt ridiculously small. Here was a woman who didn’t wait for permission, didn’t wait for the “right time,” and certainly didn’t wait for someone else to do the job. She saw a problem—deforestation destroying Kenya’s land and disempowering its women—and she decided to fix it herself.

Wangari wasn’t just an environmentalist; she was a revolutionary in green. In 1977, she started the Green Belt Movement, and at first, it was simple—encouraging women to plant trees to restore forests, protect water sources, and create sustainable livelihoods. However, it was never just about trees. It was about power. This is because the trees grew, so did the confidence of the women planting them. They gained financial independence, political awareness, and a voice in their communities.

The Kenyan government? Oh, they were pissed. They saw her movement as a threat, which, to be fair, it was. She was challenging the systems that thrived on keeping people powerless. So they tried to silence her—beatings, arrests, smear campaigns, they tried it all! But Wangari? She refused to back down. Even when she was thrown in jail. Even when she was brutally attacked for standing up against illegal land grab,s and even when everyone told her to stop.

In 2004, she became the first African woman to win the Nobel Peace Prize. What she built wasn’t just a movement—it was proof that change starts with one determined person refusing to accept the way things are.

What I’m Taking Away From Her Story (And You Should Too!)

Start Small, but Start Now

Wangari didn’t begin with a grand strategy—she just started planting trees one by one. Before she knew it, she had mobilized thousands of women and transformed an entire country.

Our challenge? Stop waiting for the perfect plan. Take one step today,( no matter how small) toward something you care about.

Wangari didn’t begin with a grand strategy—she just started planting trees one by one. Before she knew it, she had mobilized thousands of women and transformed an entire country. Stop waiting for the perfect plan. Take one step today,( no matter how small) toward something you care about. Resistance Means You’re on the Right Path

The world doesn’t resist people who conform—it resists those who disrupt the status quo. Wangari knew that being attacked meant she was making waves.

Our challenge? When people criticize or push back against something you believe in, take it as a sign that you’re doing something important. Don’t let fear stop you.

The world doesn’t resist people who conform—it resists those who disrupt the status quo. Wangari knew that being attacked meant she was making waves. When people criticize or push back against something you believe in, take it as a sign that you’re doing something important. Don’t let fear stop you. Use Your Voice, Even When It Shakes

Wangari was arrested, threatened, and ridiculed, but she never stopped speaking up. She kept going, even when it was terrifying. And that’s why she changed history.

Our challenge? Speak up for what’s right, even if it’s uncomfortable. Even if it makes people mad. Even if you’re scared.

How I’m Applying This in My Life

Starting today, I’m done waiting for the “right time” to act. I’m done worrying about whether I’ll upset people. I’m taking the first step toward something that matters to me—whether it’s speaking up in class, calling out something that is unfair, or starting a project I’ve been too scared to begin.

This series is about taking inspiration and turning it into action. So, tell me—what’s one step you’re going to take this week toward something you believe in? Let’s do this together.

Anthem of the Month– “Rise Up” – Andra Day

See you in the next edition. One tree, one voice, one step at a time—we’re making change. 🌱✨