The Swiss Way to Move

A perspective on the Swiss wellness, inspired by my travels this summer

This summer I took a trip to Switzerland. The kind of indulgent, postcard-perfect vacation that leaves you with a camera roll of snow-dusted peaks, a suitcase full of chocolate, and a happy heart. We spent our days gliding through Gstaad’s serene valleys, strolling along the lakes of Lucerne and winding through the cobblestoned streets of Interlaken and St. Moritz. But amidst all the scenic beauty and the soft hum of alpine life, I noticed something that felt unique – the way people there move. It was different from what I’ve always seen in India, where walking often feels like an afterthought, a means to an end rather than a way of being. In Switzerland, walking seemed almost sacred, like a mindful way of movement deeply woven into the rhythm of everyday life.

A culture that moves with Purpose

Everywhere I looked, people were walking. Be it to the train station, to work, to dinner, or just to breathe in the crisp mountain air that makes you feel as if your lungs are being washed clean. There was no rush, no honking chaos, and no sense of battling time. Even in cities like Lucerne, where boutiques and bakeries line the river, people strolled around instead of sitting. There was a calmness in their pace that reflects a culture built on work-leisure balance. Everyone I met seemed genuinely warm and friendly, the kind of people who pause to help you read a train schedule or strike up a conversation about where you’re from. There’s an ease in their social rhythm too, the kind that comes from not being constantly hurried.

Built for Movement, and designed for Well-being

Switzerland’s cities are built for walking. The infrastructure itself encourages you to use your body more and your car less. Sidewalks are wide, clean, and safe. Cycling lanes run through both city centers and countryside paths, designed thoughtfully to connect rather than divide. In places like Interlaken and Gstaad, walking isn’t just about fitness but also about accessibility. You can walk from your hotel to the train station, from the station to the cable car, and find yourself at the top of Jungfraujoch without once needing to drive. It’s urban design that naturally prioritizes well-being over convenience and it makes you realize how movement, when supported by the city around you, becomes less of a choice and more of a joy.

Longevity as part of a Lifestyle

It’s not just about how they move, but how they live because of it. Switzerland’s active culture can be linked to its longer life expectancy which is an average of over 84 years. This is among the highest in the world. That’s not a coincidence. The daily movement, combined with clean air, a balanced diet, and reduced stress levels creates a kind of quiet longevity. In St. Moritz, I saw older couples hiking trails that would intimidate most twenty-somethings back home. They weren’t doing it to burn calories or meet a step count. It was simply part of their life and a way of staying connected to nature. It made me think about how we separate “exercise” from “living” in India. We drive to gyms, track workouts, and then go back to our sedentary routines. However, in Switzerland, wellness is built into the act of existing.

Eating like the Swiss – Balanced and Joyful

Food plays an important part too. The Swiss diet is indulgent yet incredibly balanced. It is rich in dairy, whole grains, and seasonal produce. A croissant in the morning or a bar of Lindt in the afternoon doesn’t seem to throw anyone off balance because those treats are part of a broader lifestyle of moderation and movement. Meals are eaten slowly, often outdoors, with people actually pausing to taste and talk. I even noticed how at train stations, you’d find fruit stands and fresh sandwiches instead of just heavy and deep-fried snacks. It’s a small observation, but it reflects a larger truth: food, movement, and well-being are interconnected there, not treated as separate checkboxes as part of a wellness routine.

Walking and Empowerment

For women especially, there’s something quietly empowering about this kind of movement. Walking isn’t framed as a punishment for eating or a way to fit into clothes. It’s about strength, energy, and joy. Whether it was an older woman pushing a grocery cart up a slope in Interlaken or a group of girls cycling past Lake Lucerne laughing mid-conversation, I saw a kind of effortless confidence that comes from being in tune with your body rather than at war with it. It reminded me of how movement, when seen as nourishment rather than effort, becomes sustainable. It’s a form of self-care that lasts longer than any 75-day challenge ever could.

When I came back to India, I found myself missing those long walks, the quiet rhythm of footsteps against cobblestones and the sense of presence. Of course, we don’t have alpine trails or car-free streets everywhere, but the mindset can surely stick with us. Maybe it’s about walking to get your coffee instead of ordering in. Maybe it’s about breathing slower, noticing the trees on your way to class or just spending more time outdoors without a reason. When you move with intention, breathe with awareness and eat without guilt, life stops feeling like a race and starts feeling like your own rhythm.