This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Flame U chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

On October 18th, Barbara Palvin walked the 2026 Victoria’s Secret runway, just six weeks after giving birth to her daughter Sylvie. The internet went feral with applause. After nine months of pregnancy, hours of labor, and coursing hormones, postpartum Barbara Palvin looked as good as new.

Bouncing Back postpartum

Lately women have been expected to get back to their pre-pregnancy bodies and energy levels as soon as the six-week mark hits. It’s not entirely impossible, as we see with Barbara Palvin, but how necessary is it? Even if a woman is perfectly capable of ‘bouncing back’, why should she have to? Where did this expectation come from?

It aligns with the medicalization of childbirth. As midwives were slowly replaced with men in the delivery room, it turned into an industry rather than a body’s natural process. At six weeks everything was supposed to be magically back to normal. It benefits capitalism, getting the parents back to work as quickly as possible. It benefits companies by making us believe a problem exists and then selling us the solution in the form of dietary supplements and other dangerous methods.

It doesn’t seem to benefit the mothers at all, but they were the ones who advocated for it. As women began to enter the workforce, they ended up with no choice but to reinforce this six-week myth. They were less likely to be hired because they were seen as a liability with the time it takes to recover. So, they promoted their ability to recover within six weeks. Now, fed by tabloids and magazines, it’s turned into a beauty standard.

We got this!

I’m not here to attack Barbara Palvin, in fact I believe she deserves the praise she’s been receiving. It’s not an easy task, one that spans over the entire pregnancy. When asked how she did it, she attributed it to the healthy lifestyle habits she adopted to ensure the health of her daughter, and the support she received from her friends and family. We also can’t forget that she’s been a supermodel and in shape for almost a decade and a half. It makes perfect sense for her to make such a speedy and amazing recovery, and she has every right to take advantage of it.

In an interview with Page Six, she says, “We got this, because we’re capable of everything. We’re strong”. While Palvin’s intentions are pure, she doesn’t consider the privilege she has in her situation which sets her apart from other mothers, hence there is some basis in the criticisms she’s been facing. She herself isn’t setting the exceptionally high standards but is unintentionally allowing people to come in and place her as the standard.

Not all women have support systems in friends and family, sometimes not even in their own husbands. Not all women have the time or the financial resources to prioritize themselves when their focus is on putting food on the table. Not all women are in safe environments where they have control over what happens to them. She even says that she’s reporting back to work after the normal six-week maternity leave period when the USA is notoriously criticized for the unrealistic time frame. Without acknowledging these circumstances, it’s easier for people to disregard the struggles that everyday mothers face.

While empowering women, especially mothers, is important, there’s still a limit to what they can do. With the growth of feminism, this idea has developed that women can do anything they put their mind to and the only reason they couldn’t before was suppression from the patriarchy. Women are still human. They shouldn’t have to struggle just because they’re capable of getting through it. They shouldn’t be expected to be completely back to normal after giving birth. Everyone’s journey is different, and one shouldn’t be placed over others.

Some people say that the praise for Palvin is for her strength to get back out there, and not how she looks. I agree, a part of that might be true for certain people. It does take a lot to put herself out in the public eye in such a vulnerable time of her life and that strength deserves to be recognized. However, it begs the question that if she had gone on that runway with stretch marks and remnants of her baby bump, would the discourse be the same? We can’t say for sure but previous examples such as Rihanna, Aishwarya Rai, Kim Kardashian, and many others suggest otherwise.

How much of Palvin’s praise is due to her being one of the most well-known supermodels? Where is the praise for other working mothers who have no option but to go back to work six weeks postpartum, after complicated and life-threatening pregnancies? Why does it only matter when it’s a celebrity?