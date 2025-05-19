The Met Gala 2025: India’s Sartorial Reign

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The Met Gala 2025 was not just an epic night of glitz and glamour—it was a stunning showcase of culture, heritage, and resistance through fashion. The theme, “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style,” was all about celebrating Black dandyism, a style rooted in sharp tailoring and resistance. And guess what? Indian celebrities and designers brought the heat by blending their rich cultural narratives with the theme, creating some of the most iconic moments on the red carpet. Ready for a style journey like no other? Let’s dive into the Indian-inspired magic that took over the Met Gala.

Shah Rukh Khan: Regal Sophistication Meets Global Storytelling

The King of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan, made his grand Met Gala debut, and wow—did he deliver! Styled by the legendary Sabyasachi Mukherjee, SRK turned heads in a floor-length coat made from Tasmanian superfine wool (yes, we are talking luxury!). The monogrammed Japanese horn buttons? Pure perfection. He wrapped up his regal look with —wait for it—an 18k gold Bengal tiger-headed cane encrusted with sapphires and tourmalines and statement neckpieces. His look was a masterpiece, dripping with Indian sophistication.

Diljit Dosanjh: A Majestic Tribute to Punjab’s Royalty

Diljit Dosanjh made history as one of the first Punjabi artists to grace the Met Gala carpet, and he did not come to play. He brought the drama, paying homage to none other than Maharaja Bhupinder Singh of Patiala—a man known for his lavish style and impeccable taste. Dosanjh’s ensemble, designed by the one and only Prabal Gurung, was a stunning fusion of royal Indian heritage and the sharp, dandy aesthetic that was the heart of the gala’s theme. His custom ivory sherwani paired with an embroidered cape featuring Painti Akhri? Chef’s kiss. And the accessories? Oh, the jewel-studded turban brooch and ceremonial kirpan completed the look! It was a nod to valor, power, and cultural legacy after all, dandyism is all about making bold statements!

But wait, there is more… Dosanjh’s team requested to borrow the legendary Cartier Patiala necklace—an iconic 1,000-carat diamond piece commissioned by the Maharaja back in 1928—but the request was denied due to “museum restrictions” despite Emma Chamberlin adorning it previously. The Cartier necklace drama sparked a whole conversation. Dosanjh’s team didn’t back down though, they commissioned their own bespoke jewelry inspired by the Patiala collection, including a jaw-droppingly beautiful turban brooch that added authenticity and a touch of defiance to his look. Cultural pride? Check. Iconic status? Double check. His Instagram post? “Main Hoon Punjab, #metgala.” Legendary.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas: the Dandy Diva With Emerald Grandeur

Oh, Priyanka! Is there anything this fashion queen can’t do? Priyanka Chopra Jonas brought her A-game in a bold Olivier Rousteing halter-neck gown adorned with black polka dots—classic vintage vibes! Her wide-brimmed hat gave major mystery vibes, while the Bvlgari emerald necklace brought in all the power and sophistication. This look was the perfect mix of sharp tailoring and global flair. You know she owned the carpet.

Kiara Advani: Sculptural Elegance Meets Modern Motherhood

Kiara Advani brought the drama and grace with a sleek, sculptural gown by Gaurav Gupta. The “Bravehearts” gown beautifully hugged her baby bump, making it the perfect balance of feminine elegance and maternal strength. Embellished with crystals and flowing like a dream, Kiara’s look was a modern take on dandyism, reimagining sharp tailoring with a nod to her cultural roots. Though some found it similar to Alia Bhatt’s look at the Paris Fashion Week.

Natasha Poonawalla: A Masterclass in Ancestral Couture

When Natasha Poonawalla steps onto a red carpet, the world stops to take notice—and the Met Gala was no exception. She wowed us all in a custom Manish Malhotra creation, fusing Parsi Gara embroidery with bold couture elements. The sculptural shoulders of her Gara jacket and Chanel bag adorned with Indian motifs made this a showstopper. It wasn’t just a look—it was a fusion of history, innovation, and pure genius.

Mona Patel: Futuristic Innovation Meets Cultural Brilliance

Talk about avant-garde! Mona Patel, the best-dressed celebrity last year, went full-throttle into futuristic territory with a Thom Browne suit, beaded corset, and a literal kinetic spine (yes, you read that right). And the cherry on top? A diamond-leashed robotic dog. Mona’s look was a major moment, combining tech, luxury, and a whole lot of cultural storytelling.

Isha Ambani: A Love Letter to India’s Textile Legacy

Isha Ambani’s ensemble was a masterpiece by Anamika Khanna, and I’m obsessed. The white corset, black trousers, and 20,000 hours of embroidery on her floor-length cape were a stunning homage to India’s textile heritage. The Benarasi fabric and bow motifs added a deep layer of cultural richness, while vintage jewelry from her mother’s collection gave the look an heirloom-quality charm. Isha embodied elegance, heritage, and timeless beauty in one breathtaking outfit.

Diya Mehta Jatia: Power Dressing with a Political Twist

Diya Mehta Jatia’s white suit from Bloni Atelier was everything we didn’t know we needed. Crafted from Himalayan cashmere and adorned with 9,000 white quartz crystals, the look was a showstopper from every angle. The heirloom polki brooch and Nehru cap were bold nods to Indian political symbolism, but with a modern twist. It was the ultimate power-dressing moment, combining rebellion, elegance, and legacy in one fierce outfit.

Mindy Kaling: Tailored Precision with a Touch of Heritage

Mindy Kaling never misses a chance to serve us some #MetGalaRealness, and she nailed it again in a white Harbison Studios suit with red and blue accents. Her cummerbund-turned-train added some dramatic flair, while the gold accessories tied it all together. Mindy’s take on Black dandyism with an Indian-American twist was everything we love about her—sharp, smart, and stylish!

Designers Weaving Heritage and Modernity

Designers like Gaurav Gupta, Manish Malhotra, Sabyasachi Mukherjee, and Anamika Khanna stole the show with their groundbreaking creations.

Sabyasachi’s Murshidabad silk ensemble was a bold critique of colonial tailoring traditions, while Manish Malhotra delivered a cinematic ode to Indian craftsmanship, dressing celebs like Coco Jones and Natasha, who received widespread acclaim, with Coco landing on nearly every best-dressed list.. Anamika Khanna’s intricate embroidery and textile craftsmanship stood as a testament to India’s enduring artistry and innovation.

The Met Gala 2025 wasn’t just a celebration of fashion—it was a celebration of identity, heritage, and resistance. Indian stars and designers turned the red carpet into a global stage for cultural storytelling, blending bold tailoring, ancestral motifs, and boundary-pushing designs. Even the carpet this year was MADE IN INDIA by Neytt Homes!!

Fun Fact: Extraweave, the parent company of Neytt Homes, has been manufacturing and supplying the red carpet for the MET Gala for three years now—2022, 2023, and 2025.

From Diljit’s royal protest to Priyanka’s dandy diva moment, this year’s Met Gala was an unforgettable fusion of heritage, innovation, and pure sartorial magic. It was more than just fashion—it was a declaration of cultural power, pride, and resistance.