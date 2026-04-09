The Hyperlocal Paradox of India’s Cool Girl

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Flame U chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

You don’t have to be a fashion enthusiast to have encountered “India’s Viral Cool Girl”; a few scrolls down your For You page are enough to place her within Bombay’s gullies. She’s perched on the back of a tractor, grabbing a plate at the beloved neighborhood lunch home, simply existing in the precise kind of street chaos that Mumbaikars treat as unremarkable daily texture. And she’s doing all of it in her own label, DiyaDiya Studio. There’s a lot of fluid movement between the streetwear frames, and the craftwork pulling it together.

DiyaDiya Studio is, by most accounts, an accidental fashion startup. Joukani : 25, self-taught, Mumbai-based, learned to cut patterns from YouTube tutorials. Her signature is immediately readable: aari, zardozi, and cutdana embroidery mapped onto streetwear silhouettes like zip-ups, jorts, selvedge denim, jackets that thankfully don’t collapse into the usual template of the oversized t-shirt x mediocre logo combo. There’s a sleek restraint in the pieces, even within the maximalist designs. The embroidery is not decorative in the way Indian embroidery has historically been deployed in Western-facing fashion. By that I mean: gimmicky and museum-stiff.

Joukani’s videos are filmed, almost exclusively, in working-class public space. The chai tapri, the lanes, the construction sites, the markets, basically the spaces that sustain Mumbai’s informal economy, inhabited by its people whose relationship to those streets is grounded in survival, and everyday life. Their presence in the frame gives the video its texture, its energy, its claim to the real that everybody loves. They are primarily making the contrast work: high-craft fashion against urban saturation, nonchalance against the city’s permanent hurriedness. What the camera does, almost inevitably, is cast them as background. Not out of malice, this is simply how the grammar of fashion content works. The subject is the outfit, the frame is the city, and the people who happen to constitute that frame remain ambient. And the comments are always their own kind of entertainment. You’ll most definitely find a variation of I didn’t know India could be this cool. More often than not, this is meant ‘warmly’, and worth thinking about for a second longer than it takes to like it. The stereotype and the pleasant revelation share the same logic that India’s coolness always needs a certain frame, or maybe a designer label to become legible to an outside world.

Pieces that draw from the visual vocabulary of everyday Bombay open at around $200 and move up comfortably from there. To be fair, the pricing doesn’t seem without reason. Hand embroidery, slower production, and fairly paid craftspeople inevitably shape these numbers, and while that doesn’t resolve every tension, it does point to a more considered approach than most. What it means in practice though, is a widening gap between reference and reach. The market is international, the imagery hyperlocal, and the space between the two is where the dissonance lies. There is, as always, a certain kind of cultural capital at work. Elite culture drawing from working-class life is never a new story in fashion. Street culture commodified just the right way blurs into high fashion, and the margins produce what the centre goes on to monetise. Diya Diya didn’t invent this. However, it is worth seeing clearly, especially because the current discourse around these videos tends to frame them as a form of cultural reclamation. And they are, genuinely. Reclamation for whom, however, requires further dialogue.

The videos may push back against how the masses choose to see India, but they do so from a particular social vantage point, one that isn’t quite the street. It’s just filmed there. At the end of the day, she is one person making clothes she loves in a city she loves, and doing it with more genuine flair than most. What surrounds that anyhow, extends beyond individual intent, and moves through circuits far older than the label itself.