The College Wardrobe Survival Guide: Sustainable, Stylish and Stress-Free

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Flame U chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

College life is a rollercoaster that never hits the brakes. One minute you are cramming for exams, the next you are rushing to a club meeting, and before you know it, you’re trying to fit in a night out between all the chaos. The pace never really lets you catch your breath, but that doesn’t mean you have to compromise on your style. Looking good on your hard days can be an armor of confidence. From 8 AM classes and late-night study sessions to formal attire for big presentations, your wardrobe is always working overtime.



Instead of panic buying and draining your bank account, try another approach, build a wardrobe that is sustainable, saves money, space, and stress. Make your wardrobe more about personal style rather than chasing microtrends.

The Power of basics in college

A well thought out wardrobe is not about having a mountain of clothes but curating a capsule collection that lasts you through college and can easily be styled. The first step is to focus on durable basics. Here is where you should not hesitate to pull out your wallets. These are the pieces that you can reach out for without hesitation, especially on the days you do not have the energy to put together an outfit. A pair of well fitted jeans, classic button downs, neutral colored fitted tops, basic blazers, and jackets will carry you through countless occasions. You want to look casual and presentable at the same time, you can easily elevate a simple pair of jeans and a t shirt by accessorizing.

A classic turtleneck will also never let you down, whether you are layering it with a blazer for a class presentation or with a pair of jeans for a quick coffee run. Secondly, plain silk shirts can be the key to your ‘effortlessly put together’ look. If you are wondering what jewellry to add to your closet staples, do not underestimate the power of simple gold and silver jewellery to pull your outfit together. These timeless staples are the real MVPs of your closet, sticking with you semester after semester, while those microtrends fade away.

wardrobe essentials and weather swings

The weather has a mind of its own, and that is just another fact about college life in Pune. You could walk out of your hostel in the scorching heat and return an hour later drenched. Just ask anyone who has experienced the monsoon season at FLAME. Your wardrobe will need to be ready for those quick weather changes. This means investing in a pair of water-resistant shoes, a thin raincoat, and a hoodie, or a comfy jacket for the cool winter evenings when the grounds get too cold.

mix, match, and make it yours

Just like that, the real fun begins when your basics and climate essential pieces are in order. Feel free to mix and match and experiment! The secret ingredient to keeping your style fresh without constantly shopping is having a go-to jewelry stack and other accessories like scarves, statement belts, and some utility-friendly bags. You can change up your outfits and express your personal style with funky earrings, vintage necklaces, bracelets, or colorful hair clips that serve as a statement piece. Looking for cute and unique pieces to experiment with without splurging? Online thrift stores are the way to go. Not only do they help one experiment with their style, but they are also friendlier on the pocket. Here are some online thrift stores from which you can shop for unique pieces without burning a hole in your pockets @wesellhere._, @titlqe, @mija__vintage, @luvurfitt.

The reality of college is that your day does not end when classes are done. You leave your dorm at 9 a.m. for lectures and find yourself still out and about 12 hours later caught up in meetings, study sessions, or events. This is where”day-to-night” clothing hacks can be beneficial. When thinking of a long lasting wardrobe, versatility absolutely must be taken into consideration. For example, a skirt and a silk shirt would be an ideal classroom look in the morning and with a change of footwear, jewellery and hairdo it can seamlessly transition into a night outfit too for outside the classroom.

CARING FOR YOUR CLOTHES

How you care for your clothes can go a long way. Even the best garments will deteriorate quickly if you don’t take good care of them. Crammed living spaces like dorm rooms often encourage disorganization, and laundry facilities in hostels are notorious for damaging/losing clothing. You can improve the life of delicate materials by adopting simple behaviors like handwashing, air drying, and keeping clothes in a segregated manner using dividers and other organizers. At first, it could seem like more work, but it will be worthwhile when your favorite pants or sweatshirt look new throughout the semester. Maintaining your wardrobe helps you avoid shopping sprees to replace clothes, which is another way of saving money.

All of this points towards the fact that a well thought out and sustainable wardrobe is more important for college than the quantity of items you own. Your style is bound to change over a course of four years of college as you learn who you are and how you want to be perceived while managing your self-expression and practicality. All of that is conveyed through your clothing without you even noticing. You can create a good wardrobe for long term use by choosing versatile basics. Making your wardrobe adaptable to different occasions, accessorizing purposefully, maintaining your clothing, and considering sustainability options like thrifting.