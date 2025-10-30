The 20s Money Manual

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Flame U chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Raise your hand if the idea of reading about money, taxes, insurance, and investments makes you wish you could zap yourself far away from adulthood’s responsibilities. But college life comes with plot twists, one of the biggest ones is discovering you need to start bossing your own bank account.

Schitt’s Creek: From Zara Hauls to “Hostel Bill Pending”

The Roses lost everything because nobody tracked a single rupee. Your campus version? Four ₹500 Zomato orders vanished ₹2,000 before midterms.

The 50-30-20 Rule works on any budget ₹2,000 pocket money or ₹20,000 internship stipend:

50% Needs : Food, Laundry, Xerox, and autos.

: Food, Laundry, Xerox, and autos. 30% Wants : cold coffee, H&M drops, squad movie nights.

: cold coffee, H&M drops, squad movie nights. 20% Savings/Investments: auto-debited into a mutual fund SIP (₹1,600 compounding to a crore by 50).

Use a neobank or expense-split app to label digital pots “Brunch Fund” and “Future Goals”—the math feels like play.

Breaking Bad: Cash in Hand ≠ Peace of Mind

Walter White’s barrels were useless without liquidity; your ₹5,000 stipend is the same if it’s stuck in a friend’s UPI request. Track every rupee.

Expense-tracking options abound—SMS-scanning apps, simple notebooks, or spreadsheets. One of the most recommended is a custom Google Sheet with columns for Date, Category, Amount, and “Regret Level (1-10)”. Copy any free template online and tweak it.

The Wolf of Wall Street: Say No to “1000% Returns”

When a senior promises “flip this micro-cap in seven days,” hear Jordan Belfort in a hoodie.

Starter investments (₹500/month):

Flexi-cap mutual fund SIP → ~15% average returns. Sovereign Gold Bonds → 2.5% interest + gold price rise (beats jewelry’s 22% making charge). PPF → tax-free 7.1%, locked till 35.

Open a discount brokerage DEMAT in your own name—joint accounts invite tax headaches later.

Friends: Joey Doesn’t Share Food… or Budgets

Joey’s YOLO left him broke; Monica’s labeled jars built stability. Channel Monica. When the campus sale blares, enforce the 24-hour rule: screenshot, sleep, revisit. Eighty percent of the time, the urge fades.

Parks & Rec: “Treat Yo Self”= ₹50,000 Credit Card Bill

Tom Haverford’s splurges looked fun until debt collectors rang.

Credit cards for beginners: a secured card (₹5,000 limit against FD) paid in full on the 1st → zero interest, cashback on subscriptions, 750+ CIBIL by 23.

Student loans: borrow only if ROI > 10% (laptop for a certified skill → better job). Otherwise, skip.

Emergency Fund: Your Safety Net

Your emergency fund is the unsung hero: six months of expenses parked in a liquid fund like HDFC or ICICI Liquid. A ₹15,000 monthly lifestyle needs ₹90,000 stashed. Build it ₹1,000 at a time via Post Office RD if banks feel distant, or by skipping one impulse buy each week. Keep the account solely in your name because access equals control.

Taxes hit even modest stipends. An ELSS SIP of ₹1,500 monthly totals ₹18,000 yearly under Section 80C, saving ₹5,400 in a 30% slab. Layer NPS for another ₹50,000 deduction. Start at twenty-two and watch the corpus balloon past two crores by retirement.

By twenty-five, aim for this checklist: ₹50,000 emergency cushion, ₹1 lakh in SIPs running three-plus years, 750+ CIBIL with zero defaults, and one certified high-income skill. The mantra is straightforward: spend smart, invest early, build like a boss. Fire up a ₹500 Groww SIP and your custom budget sheet today.

Five years from now, you’ll be able to own the café, not just the coffee.