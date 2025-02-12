Surviving Monsoon Season: Managing Hair in Humidity 

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

We’ve all had that moment where we’ve stepped out of the shower on a hot and humid day thinking we’re donning madison beer’s glossy hair only to end up looking like Manjulika.

Whether you have straight hair or curly hair, frizziness is a universal struggle faced by almost all women at least once. Especially here in pune where the humidity levels are through the roof.

I’ve been experimenting with thousands of products since I have wavy hair, which tends to get frizzy and puffy at the slightest hint of moisture. So, after years of searching, I’ve found the ultimate list of hair products to say goodbye to frizzy hair woes forever.

L’oreal Professionnel Liss Unlimited

The L’Oréal Liss Unlimited range has completely changed my hair game. My hair used to be a tangled, puffy mess especially on hair wash days. But, after switching to these products, managing my hair has become 10 times easier. I swear by the entire set (shampoo, hair mask, and serum) and it’s been a huge lifesaver. The set costs about ₹2.5k however, if the whole combo doesn’t suit your budget, then I highly recommend grabbing just the serum—it’s worth every rupee and super convenient for instant frizz control and smoothness.

Moxie Beauty ditch-the-frizz trio

This one is for the wavy and curly hair girls. Moxie Beauty is an in-house brand and their Ditch-the-Frizz trio is one of the best products in the market for luscious frizz free curls which is well suited for the Indian hair type. Their products are light weight and not only help create defined waves but also offer deep hydration, sun protection and have anti-humidity properties. It basically has everything you need for your curls to thrive in this moody weather.

Detangling brush

If you haven’t bought a detangling brush you’re missing out. It’s one of the best investments for your hair and saves you so much frustration. It’s really gentle on the hair and keeps your hair knot free. Kiss your bad hair days goodbye because even after a chaotic auto ride that leaves your hair in a mess, brushing will be a breeze. Trust me, once you try it, you’ll wonder how you survived without it.

COTRIL Anti-Humidity Hair Spray

COTRIL Umbrella Anti Humidity Hair Spray is a must have as it really helps one manage and combat puffy hair. It keeps your hair in shape and offers a smooth and shiny look all day long. This one’s my personal favourite because it contains 4 of the best hair oils and leaves my hair feeling soft and bouncy.

Olaplex Bond Smoother

A smoothening product is a non-negotiable for shiny smooth hair and the Olaplex No.6 Bond Smoother is like a leave-in conditioner, except better. It feels like a feather on your hair and keeps it free from flyaways and knots. This product is a game changer for damaged hair

Next time you’re having trouble managing your hair and are unable to maintain the frizz, come back to this list. Say bye-bye to your bad hair days and enjoy smooth shiny hair all day long.