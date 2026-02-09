Small businessess that deserve more love

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Flame U chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Individuality is increasingly rare in a world shaped by capitalism and mass consumption. As trends are reproduced endlessly and products become indistinguishable from one another, small businesses stand out as quiet acts of resistance. They exist as intimate corners of the internet where creativity thrives, individuality is celebrated, and every piece is crafted with intention, love, and care by the people behind it. With this in mind, here are five small business gems that deserve far more love than they get.

Ethereal is a word that best describes rose.by.rubb in a nutshell. Known for their handcrafted, intricate hairpins and accessories, the fairy-like floral designs are genuinely a sight for sore eyes. Whether you’re dressing up for an occasion or gifting someone something thoughtful, these handmade pieces add a touch of whimsy to your life. They also offer custom requests, making each creation feel even more personal. While the prices may sit on the higher end, they reflect the immense care, time, and craftsmanship poured into every single piece.

Candy._.corpse is a great option for dark aesthetics and goth lovers. The business offers handmade and upcycled gothic clothing and accessories you didn’t even know you needed. They also do custom pieces, so just send your inspiration, and the creator brings it to life. The processing time is around 2–3 weeks, but it’s well worth the wait. Each piece feels intentional and made with love, adding to the item’s charm.

If adorable is your love language, then by.rynn speaks it fluently! This creator specializes in cute keychains, charms, and customized phone cases that instantly elevate your everyday essentials. Rynn’s creations add personality to everything they touch. Their custom phone cases are my absolute favourite! So if you ever wished your phone to reflect you, this is the place to go.

Cyberfits is a personal favourite and a must-try for fashion lovers. They offer a curated selection of clothing that ranges from dark to soft aesthetic fits. Since the pieces are imported, shipping can take around 1–2 months, but the owner is incredibly responsive and keeps the customers updated throughout the process. While the wait is long, it is definitely worth it, making this store a must-try.

bubbleandpearls is for those who love cosy, Ghibli-inspired aesthetics. Owned by Anshika, this store specialises in handcrafted ceramics and whimsical creations inspired by Studio Ghibli films. One of their unique offerings is the curated monthly snail mail, which is a thoughtfully put-together package filled with surprises sent monthly. A perfect choice for you if you look forward to little surprises or want to spoil yourself occasionally. In addition to this, bubbleandpearls also takes requests for custom ceramic pieces through monthly slots. From mugs and sippers to ceramic bowls and other unique pieces, the custom creations are made with care and intention.

Support small businesses

Supporting small businesses means supporting creativity and individuality. However, support doesn’t always mean that you have to spend money. Not everyone can shop all the time and that’s okay! Supporting a small business can also be in the form of liking a post, sharing their work with a friend, saving a reel, or leaving a comment. It’s the small things that make a difference, and the engagement helps push their work into new feeds and new people. Even a simple like can make someone’s day and help their business grow.

Overall, small businesses offer something big brands can’t.

Individuality.