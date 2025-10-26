Press Play, Feel Better: The Science of Comfort Shows

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Flame U chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

It’s 11 PM on a Tuesday. I have three submissions due this week, my bedroom is a mess like someone threw a tornado at it, and I’m quite certain I didn’t even respond to at least four texts. So I’m naturally cozied up in bed, getting ready to watch one of my comfort shows, “The Office”. Again. For the tenth time, probably.

My “Continue Watching” list on Netflix is packed with hot new series everyone’s raving about. That thriller everyone’s been texting me about? I made it three episodes in, then ghosted it. The documentary my roommate insists will change my life? Unwatched for weeks. But Michael Scott’s ridiculous management style and Jim’s over-the-top pranks on Dwight? I know every cringe-worthy pause, every “that’s what she said,” every time the camera pans to someone’s horrifying face, and I’m still clicking play.

If you’re reading this and thinking “literally the same,” congrats! You’re psychologically normal. And there’s some real science to explain why we do this.

Your Brain on Comfort Shows

Here’s the thing: binging your comfort show isn’t lazy. It’s actually your brain being a total genius at stress management. According to research, when we’re under stress, we tend to gravitate towards familiar content because it minimizes our cognitive load and brings us comfort.

Just think about this: when you’re watching a new show, your mind is continuously working. Who is this person? What’s their story? Wait, why did they just do that? Your mind is absorbing plot twists, new characters, unpredictable storylines. It’s like doing mental sprints.

But when you watch The Office for the millionth time? Your brain is already aware Jim’s going to prank Dwight, Michael’s going to make some outrageously inappropriate comment, and Pam’s going to flash that knowing glance to the camera. No mental heavy lifting is necessary; it’s restorative, giving your brain a much-needed break.

The Science of Familiarity

Psychology has a fancy name for why we enjoy things that are familiar: The mere exposure effect. Basically, the more we are exposed to something,the easier it becomes for our brain to process, which in turn makes us feel more positive toward it. It’s why that tune you despised at first is your jam after the tenth hearing, and why your comfort show just feels different every time. single. time.

Your comfort show is like an old friend. You know precisely how it makes you feel, you know what to expect, and there is something intensely comforting about that predictability amidst a world that doesn’t feel anything but unpredictable.

It’s Not Just Nostalgia

Sure, nostalgia definitely plays a role.There’s something about revisiting the shows that shaped your middle school existence or helped you survive your freshman year of college. When you press play on that program, you’re not simply watching television; you’re travelling through time to a part of yourself, perhaps even mending something you didn’t realize needed mending.

But it’s not only “the good old days.” Re-watching old shows provides emotional control and a means to come back to ourselves. It’s self-care, believe it or not. You’re opting for something that feels comforting to you when everything else feels out of control.

When Your Brain Says “I Need This”

I used to sort of feel guilty about rewatching. You know, shouldn’t I be broadening my horizons? Experimenting with new things? Being more adventurous in what I consume?

But then I thought: sometimes your brain is actually speaking directly to you and saying what it craves. If you’re going for that comforting series of episodes after a stressful day, chances are you’re in the mood for mental relaxation and reassurance; and that’s more than okay. You wouldn’t mock someone for craving their favorite comfort food when they’re stressed. This is just the same, but for your mind.

There’s also something lovely about the way we can feel the same emotions when watching a rerun of a show that we felt the first time around. That tear-jerking scene? It’ll likely get us teary-eyed again. And again. Sometimes we want that emotional release. Sometimes we want to feel something we know we’re capable of handling.

The Bottom Line

In an age where the world is constantly barraging us with new material, constantly calling on us to pay attention, constantly urging us to keep up; there’s something quietly subversive about embracing the known. About declaring, “Actually, I know what I need to see right now, and it’s Michael Scott acting really inappropriately for the fifth time.”

Tonight, when I press play on The Office yet again, I’m not avoiding reality. I’m providing my overstimulated, frazzled brain with precisely what it requires. I’m being kind to myself. I’m seeking comfort in a world that rarely provides any.

And if that’s bad, I don’t want to be good.

What is your comfort show? And better yet, how many times have you watched it? (No judgment; only celebration.)