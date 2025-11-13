Parisian Fashion & Styling for Winter

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Flame U chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

A perspective on effortless fashion, inspired by the streets of Paris

As part of my Euro-summer, I spent a few days in Paris. Mornings smelled like fresh croissants, afternoons were spent café hopping, and every street looked like a fashion editorial in motion. Between visiting the Eiffel Tower, wandering through boutiques near the Opera, and spending far too much time at Galeries Lafayette, I found myself quietly studying the style around me. There was something magnetic about Parisian fashion. Not loud, not trendy, just quietly confident. Their style wasn’t about standing out, it was about carrying themselves effortlessly.

Although it has birthed many iconic fashion houses, Parisian fashion, I realized, isn’t built on labels. It’s built on curation, balance, and the kind of self-assured simplicity that comes from knowing who you are. As someone who often overthinks outfits before class, or scrolls endlessly through Pinterest for specific “outfit/looks,” this realisation hit hard. It’s more about the mindset. And it’s one we could all use this winter, whether we’re heading to an 8 a.m. lecture, a casual night out, or our first internship.

Here are five style lessons from Paris that you can actually use this season.

1. Start with the basics, but curate them carefully

In Paris, everyone owns the same core pieces. Clean white shirts, straight jeans, black turtlenecks, wool coats. But no two people look alike. Why? Because they style their basics differently. The secret lies in fit and fabric. That slightly oversized blazer, those perfectly cuffed jeans, that scarf tied like it just happened to fall that way.

For college students, this means investing in a few staples that can work hard for you: a crisp button-down that doubles as a jacket over crop tops, a good pair of denim that doesn’t lose shape after one wear, and a neutral sweater you can style in different ways. You don’t need more clothes, you just need quality pieces.

2. The art of “looking undone”

Parisian women have mastered what I call “looking undone.” It’s the skill of appearing effortlessly put together without ever looking like you tried too hard. The trick is to pair something polished with something casual, like a trench coat with pants, loafers with baggy jeans, red lipstick on a bare face.

For your dorm or class days, try building outfits that don’t match too perfectly. A soft cardigan with chunky sneakers, or a slouchy tote with a tailored coat. Perfection is overrated anyway.

This kind of styling is a savior for those of you who have 8 a.m. lectures at FLAME. Imagine running late when you live at South Housing for a class at the Vikram Sarabhai academic building. You can roll out of bed, throw on a few simple pieces, and still look like you have your life together. The balance of comfort and taste is what makes this look work. It’s also perfect for morning coffee runs at the Korebi, rushing across campus to Foundation classes, or simply pretending you didn’t wake up five minutes before class. It’s the kind of fashion that gives those casual yet cool vibes.

3. Neutrals and texture matter

Parisian fashion is a masterclass in monochrome. Everyone seems to wear black, beige, grey, or navy yet somehow it never looks boring. Honestly, it’s all about the texture. Wool with silk, leather besides denim, cashmere over cotton. Layers that feel as good as they look.

This winter, instead of adding color for the sake of variety, play with materials. Mix knits with satin skirts, add a corduroy jacket over your usual tee, or wear a woollen scarf to elevate a plain outfit. It all adds personality to the overall look.

4. Accessorize but never too much

In Paris, one’s accessories don’t complete the look, they make it. A gold chain, a silk scarf, or structured sunglasses can turn a simple outfit into something intentional. But here’s the thing: there’s always restraint. It’s never rings stacked absurdly or three necklaces tangled together.

For class or work, pick one piece that works as an appropriate accessory. A pair of small gold hoops, a leather sling bag, maybe even a vintage brooch on your blazer.

5. Confidence is the final accessory

Here’s what really sets Parisian style apart, they wear their clothes like their personality. There’s no fidgeting, no constant adjusting, no visible effort. Whether it’s an oversized coat or a slip dress, they own it fully.

That’s the biggest winter lesson of all: confidence that keeps you warmer than any cashmere sweater. Walk into your internship in your best boots , choose comfort and make it authentic. When you feel good, you look good!

When I came back home, I realised Paris taught me that fashion doesn’t begin in your closet but it begins in how you carry yourself.

This winter, skip the over-shopping and start curating your wardrobe, your style and your energy. Get dressed not to impress, but to express a little bolder, a little more yourself.