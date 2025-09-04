Movies you didn’t know were shot at FLAME University

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Flame U chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

FLAME University seems to be quite the sought-after venue for Bollywood. Its scenic campus has been the backdrop of many films, especially those with college sequences. From Imran Khan to Ananya Pandey, the list is endless and spans generations. Moreover, being such a popular venue, our students often get insights into the filming process and sometimes even serve as background actors/interns.

Student of the Year 2

With all the limelight on Tara Sutaria due to Aadar Jain’s controversial speech, and the internet questioning her newfound love for Veer Pahariya, it’s worth remembering her for something more positive i.e. her film debut. Student of the Year 2 saw the debut of Ananya Pandey and Tara Sutaria paired with Tiger Shroff. While the movie did not impress film critics, scenes like Ananya Pandey’s character, Shreya, celebrating her birthday alone, invoked a sense of vulnerability and empathy towards the characters in this film.

While the film was predominantly shot in Uttarakhand, certain scenes, such as the classroom and field scenes, were shot at FLAME University. Shot in 2019, students passing by were able to get glimpses of the filming process. Some lucky students even grabbed the chance to take selfies with and talk to the actors.

Katti batti

Heartthrob Imran Khan left a lasting impact on our generation with Jaane Tu Jane Na. He was considered the certified lover boy of the 2000s. However, it wasn’t long before he decided to take a step back from his acting career. Coincidentally, the last film he was in was shot right here at FLAME. The Kangana Ranaut starrer, Katti Batti, was an emotional and unconventional story. However, it failed to grab eyeballs and was termed a box office flop. Imran Khan has reflected on this and spoken about how he hit a low point and eventually quit films.

Nadaaniyaan

Shauna Gautam’s directorial debut with Khushi Kapoor and Ibrahim Ali Khan was shot primarily at FLAME. This coming-of-age school romance even featured our very own students as background actors. Some lucky individuals even got to work on set as Dharma interns. Technically, this marks Ibrahim Ali Khan’s debut—but fun fact, he actually wrapped filming Sarzameen before stepping into this project.

Rashmi rocket

The sports drama film led by Taspsee Pannu showcases FLAME’s sports facilities extensively. We see the infamous FLAME track frequently during the training and race sequences. The movie goes on to showcase the physical and emotional grit of athletes against the backdrop of our university. The university also heavily highlighted and promoted this movie, as they held a fireside chat with the team after shooting.

Baaghi 2

With everyone talking about Harnaaz Sandhu’s Desi girl resemblance and Sanjay Dutt’s role in the trailer of Baaghi 4, it’s only fair to mention this franchise. Unlike Baaghi 4’s gruesome and narratively ambitious tone, Baaghi 2 is a classic Bollywood action drama that was deemed a commercial success. The film starred the rumoured couple Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff. While the film was shot in various locations, some of the college flashback scenes show FLAME as well as other areas in Pune, such as a cafe in KP and a song sequence in PL garden. Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff even addressed FLAME students as part of the Founder’s Day celebration in 2017.

Chand Mera Dil

Just like Tiger Shroff, this student has frequented this campus more than once. Ananya Pandey and Lakshya Lalwani were spotted sometime this year filming Chand Mera Dil. Shot at FLAME University, but set in Hyderabad, this love story seems to be promising. Though details are limited until the release, the film is rumoured to come out this year, and we can’t wait!

From Student of the Year 2 to the yet-to-be-released Chand Mera Dil, our campus has served as a location for cinematic experiences and stories. As more productions come knocking on FLAME’s doors, one thing is clear—cinema and campus life are destined to stay intertwined.