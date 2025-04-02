This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Flame U chapter.

Original Illustration by Gina Escandon for Her Campus Media

As we step into 2025, it is imperative to prioritize mental well-being and actively distance ourselves from habits that contribute to stress and anxiety. College life is inherently demanding, with rigorous academic responsibilities, social pressures, and the constant struggle to maintain a work-life balance. However, by making intentional choices that promote emotional and psychological well-being, we can enhance overall quality of life.

INs: Practices That Enhance Mental Well-Being

1. Romanticizing the Little Things

The ability to find joy in simple, everyday moments is essential for maintaining a positive outlook on life. Whether it is appreciating the golden hues of a sunset, savoring a well-crafted cup of coffee, or documenting thoughts in a journal at a quiet café, these seemingly insignificant activities can serve as grounding experiences. Research suggests that practicing gratitude for small, routine experiences can increase long-term happiness by up to 25%. Furthermore, engaging in mindfulness—being fully present in these moments—has been linked to reduced stress and improved emotional resilience.

2. Parallel Play with Friends

I am someone who believes that socialising does not always require active or deep conversations. Sometimes, simply being in the presence of a friend, each engaged in their own tasks, fosters a better sense of connection and comfort. This concept, often referred to as parallel play, is particularly beneficial for individuals who may experience social exhaustion. These passive social interactions, such as studying in the same space or quietly watching a film together, can significantly reduce feelings of loneliness.

3. Allowing yourselves to express emotions when necessary

Emotional suppression has been widely discouraged by mental health professionals, as bottling up emotions can lead to increased stress and even physical health complications. Crying, often dismissed as a sign of weakness, is actually a highly effective mechanism for emotional release. Studies show that emotional tears contain stress hormones such as cortisol, meaning that shedding tears can physically reduce stress levels. Moreover, individuals who allow themselves to process their emotions through crying tend to experience improved mood stability and emotional clarity. Instead of perceiving crying as an undesirable reaction, it should be embraced as a natural means of self-regulation.

4. Prioritizing Home-Cooked Comfort Meals

While convenience foods are often the default option for students juggling multiple responsibilities, there is significant value in opting for home-cooked meals whenever possible. A Harvard study indicates that individuals who consume home-cooked meals at least five times a week experience a 28% lower risk of developing depression compared to those who rely primarily on processed foods. Traditional comfort meals, often linked to personal and cultural nostalgia, provide a sense of emotional warmth. Furthermore, cooking itself can serve as a therapeutic activity, fostering creativity and mindfulness.

5. Journaling as a Tool for Emotional Clarity

Documenting thoughts, experiences, and emotions—whether in a physical journal or through a simple digital notes application—has been proven to offer substantial psychological benefits. Writing down one’s thoughts can enhance cognitive processing, reduce stress, and even improve problem-solving abilities. A Stanford study conducted by Baikie and Wilhelm (2005) found that individuals who engaged in expressive writing for just 15–20 minutes per day experienced significant reductions in anxiety and depressive symptoms. Additionally, reviewing your past journal entries allows you to track personal growth and gain insight into your own emotional patterns.

OUTs: Red Flags for Mental Well-being

1. Obsessing Over Aesthetic Perfection

In this age of social media, there is an increasing tendency to curate life experiences based on visual appeal rather than genuine personal fulfillment. While aesthetic presentation can be enjoyable, prioritizing appearance over authenticity can be detrimental to mental well-being. A study found that excessive exposure to idealized images on platforms like Instagram leads to increased body image issues and lower self-esteem. It is important to remember that self-care is not defined by picture-perfect moments but rather by uncomfortable practices that contribute to long-term emotional and mental stability.

2. Restricting Self-Expression in Beauty and Fashion

Personal style should be a reflection of individual identity rather than societal expectations. While it is natural to be influenced by trends, for example the “clean girl aesthetic”, feeling obligated to conform to a specific aesthetic can stifle creativity and confidence. Individuals who engage in self-expressive activities, such as experimenting with makeup and fashion, report higher levels of self-esteem and personal satisfaction. Whether it involves embracing bold colors, minimalist styles, or opting for a makeup-free look, your personal expression should be driven by authenticity rather than external pressures.

3. Overworking due to Toxic Productivity

The glorification of hustle culture has led to an unhealthy association between productivity and self-worth. Many of us believe that constant work is a sign of dedication, yet excessive workloads often result in burnout and deteriorating mental health. According to a study by the World Health Organization (2021), overwork contributes to a 35% increased risk of stroke and a 17% higher likelihood of heart disease. Prioritizing rest is not an indication of laziness but rather an essential component of maintaining long-term efficiency and well-being. Allocating time for breaks, hobbies, and social interactions is crucial in preventing mental exhaustion.

4. Ignoring Societal Issues and Remaining Apolitical

We often forget that indirectly, our mental health does not exist in isolation from societal and political contexts. Issues such as climate change, economic instability, and social injustice directly affect emotional well-being. It is our responsibility to engage with social issues and participate in activism to not only develop resilience but also a stronger sense of purpose. While it may be tempting to disengage from distressing global events, being informed and taking small, meaningful actions—such as voting, supporting ethical businesses, or raising awareness—can foster a sense of empowerment rather than helplessness.

5. Holding On to Insecure and Toxic Friendships

Friendships should be a source of support, encouragement, and shared joy, not a breeding ground for jealousy, insecurity, and emotional exhaustion. If you find yourself hesitating to share your achievements with a friend out of fear of judgment or resentment, it is a sign of an unhealthy dynamic. Additionally, if a friend constantly critiques your other friendships, gets possessive when you grow closer to someone in their circle, or exhibits clear signs of disrespect – it may be time to reevaluate the relationship. Toxic friendships can increase stress levels, lower self-esteem, and even negatively impact physical health. Surrounding yourself with people who uplift and inspire you rather than drain your energy is crucial for long-term mental well-being. Letting go of friendships that no longer serve you is not an act of cruelty—it is an act of self-care.

Mental well-being should not be treated as an afterthought but rather as an essential investment in one’s overall quality of life. By cultivating habits that promote emotional resilience and discarding those that contribute to stress, individuals can create a more balanced and fulfilling existence. As we move into 2025, let us prioritize genuine well-being, embracing practices that foster peace and personal growth!