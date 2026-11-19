This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Flame U chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

So, I personally don’t enjoy romcom movies (unless I’m super bored during summer break); I prefer thriller movies. BUT I heard my friends raving about the Love Hypothesis movie after reading the book, and I was intrigued. The cast was perfect: Lily Reinhart (from Riverdale) nailed the awkward college student look, and Tom Bateman (from Murder on the Orient Express) was particularly good at brooding. But what I liked most about the movie is that it has a heart; a human connection that I so dearly missed in cinema these days.

If you guys also liked the college vibes, friendly banter, and the classic yin and yang humor, here’s a list of books and movies to add to your list next. Let me put you on!

Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow by Gabrielle Zevin

Although there’s no great romance as a centerpiece for this movie, there is however a platonic love between a trio working together on developing a game as their passion project. The heart lies in the mundane late-night lock-in sessions in this book. Plus it has a beautiful cover ;)



The pitch perfect movie franchise (2012-2022)

Bringing back classics since it seems most of us have forgotten about them, the Pitch Perfect movies have the exact humor;college campus vibes and a chaotic set of relationships to perfectly encapsulate the magic of love hypothesis. Binge watching these movies at college with your friends sounds like the perfect evening I’m sure even Olive and Anh would enjoy.

A million kisses in your lifetime by Monical Murphy

This is the through and through booktok romance you were waiting for on the list! It seems like the basic romance, usually paired with the booktok tag, but what drew me to this book, other than the cover, was its undertones and background of art, similar to the science-y undertones of this book. The female lead has an affinity for art and in true romantic-male-lead-fashsion, he makes it his life mission to fulfil her artsy desires. It’s perfect for enjoyers of acts of service as a love language.



The culpa mia/ your fault series (2023-)

Similar to Love Hypothesis, this series follows college students as well, but the movie from the series that specifically hits the spot is Your Fault London, which takes the effort to really flesh out the side characters and Noah’s personal journey at university, which is similar to Olive’s own story. The complicated romance and the constant push and pull may be too intense in comparison to Love Hypothesis, but the contrasting personalities of the main characters gives viewers the banter they need.

Netflix/See-Saw

Rapid fire reccs!