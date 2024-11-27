Life Beyond Books: The Importance of Extracurriculars

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Flame U chapter.

As a high school student, I was always taught that academics rather than extracurriculars should be my sole focus. Getting into a good college was the goal. So, like many of my peers, I started preparing for JEE, aiming for IIT, one of the best colleges in India.

But three months before the exam, something shifted. I made the decision not to take the exam. Deep down, I knew that this path wasn’t meant for me.

I began researching other colleges and decided to apply to some of the best Liberal Arts schools in the country. At the time, I wasn’t sure which career path I wanted to pursue, and Liberal Arts felt like the right fit for my uncertainty. Looking back, this was the best decision I could have made.

When I started college, I had a clear goal: to do my best in everything I attempted. I did well academically but soon realized that grades weren’t everything. In reality, they aren’t all they’re cracked up to be. I realized after meeting people from different backgrounds that every person in this world has their own strong suit and it need not be graded!

It wasn’t until a friend nudged me to join the Art Club as the Public Relations Head that I really discovered the value of extracurriculars. While I had some prior experience in video editing and understood basic trends, I improved immensely through hands-on experience with live projects.

Leading a team taught me invaluable lessons in organization, communication, and time management-especially when working with others toward a common goal. Every day brought new learning experiences that classroom teaching and textbooks simply couldn’t offer. It taught me lessons on time management and juggling deadlines when you have so many other things going on in life simultaneously. Through extracurriculars, I developed critical skills like networking, leadership, and teamwork. I also learned the importance of perseverance and patience in achieving success.

It also made my college experience more valuable. I made some amazing and super-talented friends that made the college experience much more enjoyable. I found people with the same interests as me and people who introduced me to something that I had never explored before.

Now, after holding several leadership positions, I can confidently say that my perspective on life has changed for the better. I’ve gained skills that will help me thrive in whatever field I choose to pursue. In the end, getting involved in extracurriculars has shaped my college experience in ways I never expected.