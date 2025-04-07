Keeping Indian cinemas alive in the age of OTT platforms

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Flame U chapter.

Conversations around the takeover of films by OTT platforms in recent years are plenty. However, what plagues the current landscape of Indian cinemas is the type of films being screened (some more than others) and thereby, promoted by Indian crowds. Box office numbers and statistics from various multiplexes around India are enough to paint a picture of the type of cinema that Indian crowds are lured by. Reema Kagti’s recent heartfelt ode to the art and craft of creating films, Superboys of Malegaon, has barely gained audience traction, garnering a sum of around 65 lakh rupees. On the other hand, mass entertainers like Vicky Kaushal-led Chhaava, disguised as military and nationalist propaganda, tend to accumulate over 500 crore rupees easily.

Nature of Indian movie-going experiences today

Not only as an avid cinephile but also cinema-goer, I’ve noticed key patterns over the last year or so with respect to the nature and sizes of the crowds attracted by specific films. The first show on the first day of Singham Again’s release pulls in crowds that fill theatres to the brim but a screening of a film like A Real Pain, or even Superboys of Malegaon (mentioned previously) will manage to impress only a row’s worth of viewers. It is primarily due to the cinema-going audience’s attitude that films experience such massive disparities in their collections and overall reception.

Indian crowds gravitate towards films made for entertainment, rather than didacticism; action films, or sequels of successful, well-known films with a popular cult-like following, experience the most profits at the box office.

However, there are major regional differences and this pattern is not consistent throughout Indian cinemas. The southern film industry, primarily in Tamil and Telugu, is actively investing in local actors (while also capitalising on the appeal around celebrities like Jr. NTR and Ram Charan) and coming out with fresh content; films like Manjummel Boys and Aavesham are thriving examples of this. This keeps their theatres bustling around the clock while Bollywood is struggling to keep its theatres alive. Lack of creative, original stories, fun and exciting dance numbers and high ticket prices deter audiences from even considering watching movies in theatres, especially when this is also combated with the affordability and range of films available on OTT platforms.

How can you support local Indian cinemas?

That being said, as a college student, you can still do your part in sustaining your local theatres, and more importantly, supporting the right kinds of films:

Be conscious in your film selection: What movies you choose to spend your money on greatly influences what movies will continue to be made in the years to come. This is why I choose to support movies with original storylines, those made with intention, like Superboys of Malegaon and Laapata Ladies, instead of the relentless military propaganda industries like Bollywood are serving its audience. While the former will also eventually show up on OTT platforms, supporting them financially in theatres increases their collections, which incentivises them to keep making such movies because the masses are showing interest in such narratives.

Attend film festivals: With the imminent decline of single-screen theatres and the rise in multiplexes like PVR, a complete movie-going experience, including food and travel, easily costs at least 400-500 rupees. This is not economically feasible for most of India’s population and is another reason for cinemas experiencing smaller crowds by the day. To save on such exorbitant costs while also continuing to support cinemas, being on the lookout for film festivals and attending them is a smart choice. Film festivals are not only affordable for all classes and backgrounds but also expose one to films unheard of, boosting their visibility too. Pune annually hosts the “Pune International Film Festival” (PIFF) in January/February and “Out & Loud – Pune International Queer Film Festival” — mark these in your calendars!

Look for offers: Lastly, look for offers that will help you save money while watching movies. Several banks’ credit/debit cards and apps like BookMyShow offer tickets at discounted prices which you should make the most of.

While OTT platforms are cost-efficient, travel-friendly and offer a wider range than cinemas can ever fully encapsulate, watching a story unravel on the big screen is an immersive experience — one that lets you detach yourself from the horrors of the world and your life and lets you escape. Like Nellie and Manny from Damien Chazelle’s Babylon say, “You don’t have to be in your own shitty life. You can be in their life! Or wherever!”