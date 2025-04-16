This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Flame U chapter.

Beyond Glass Ceilings: Women Who Built Their Own Tables

Edition 3: Kalpana Chawla – The Girl Who Touched the Stars

I remember reading about Kalpana Chawla when I was a kid and feeling like the universe had just cracked open a little. A girl from Karnal, Haryana—who once looked up at the sky with wonder—ended up floating in space. It’s one of those stories that makes you believe, for just a second, that nothing is too big, too far, or too impossible.

Kalpana wasn’t born into privilege. She didn’t come from a place where girls were always encouraged to dream beyond the ordinary. But she dreamed anyway. She dreamt big, loud, and unapologetically. She studied aerospace engineering when it wasn’t exactly the most “feminine” thing to do, packed her bags, and moved to the U.S., where she chased her dream of becoming an astronaut.

She became the first woman of Indian origin to go to space. Think about that, from dusty classrooms in India to the endless expanse of the universe. She didn’t stop there—her second mission was aboard the Space Shuttle Columbia in 2003, a mission she didn’t survive. The shuttle disintegrated upon re-entry, and Kalpana and six other astronauts lost their lives. While Kalpana lost her life, she certainly did not lose her legacy.

Because here’s the thing: Kalpana may be gone, but she left a trail of stardust behind her. Her story reminds us that when women dare to aim high, even the sky isn’t the limit.

What I’m Taking Away From Her Story (And You Should Too!)

Dreams Aren’t Silly. They’re Sacred.

Kalpana didn’t shrink her dreams to fit other people’s comfort zones. She expanded her world to fit her dreams.

Our challenge? Stop downplaying what you want. Want to be a filmmaker? A pilot? A politician? Claim it. Loudly.

She knew the risks of space travel. But she also knew the risks of not trying, of living small, and of never knowing what could have been.

Our challenge? Stop waiting for confirmation and signs from the universe. Take the leap! Failure is a bruise, not a tattoo.

A small-town girl made it to NASA. Why? Because she never let where she came from limit where she could go.

Our challenge? No more excuses. No more “I’m not from the right place or have the right connections.” You are enough. Period.

How I’m Applying This in My Life

From now on, I’m done belittling my own goals just because they seem too ambitious or unrealistic. I’m going to start that “wild” idea. I will apply for that big opportunity and let myself want more.

This series is a reminder that greatness isn’t reserved for the chosen few—it’s built by those who believe they can fly and then grow wings. So, here’s your mission this week: What’s one big, scary dream you’ve been too shy to admit? Whisper it to yourself today. Shout it tomorrow. Start chasing it next week.

Anthem of the Month: “Unstoppable” – Sia

See you in the next edition. We’re not just looking up at the stars anymore—we’re reaching for them. ✨🚀