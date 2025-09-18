Introverts guide to surviving college

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Flame U chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Do you ever feel lonely? But you’re too introverted to approach people? Do you worry that everyone else seems to be making friends effortlessly while you’re stuck overthinking your every move? Same – and it’s alright, you’re not alone!

College can be overwhelming for everyone, but especially for introverts. There’s constant social pressure, new faces everywhere, and an expectation to be outgoing 24/7. But here’s the truth: you don’t have to change who you are to enjoy a meaningful, happy college experience. You just need strategies that work with how you’re wired.

For my fellow introverts, here are 5 tips to help college feel less intimidating and more like a place where you can thrive.

Be Yourself

In a world that often rewards extroversion, it’s easy to feel pressured to act like everyone else. You don’t have to be the loudest in the room.Realistically, pretending to be someone you’re not will only leave you drained. Compared to extroverts, introverts don’t gain energy from social interactions; we lose energy. This doesn’t mean you can’t socialize, but it does mean that knowing your limit is key. The biggest mistake introverts make is stretching themselves too thin by saying yes to every invite or trying to keep up with extroverted friends.

So my advice would be to embrace your strengths (and weaknesses). Maybe you’re a thoughtful listener, someone who notices details, or someone who builds deep connections over time. These qualities are just as valuable as being outgoing. Always remember that true confidence isn’t always about being the loudest person in the room; it’s about being comfortable in your own skin. Just be yourself, and the right people will find you.

Join Clubs and Show Up

Joining clubs can feel very intimidating at first, but it’s one of the easiest ways to find your people in college. Clubs revolve around shared interests, which means conversations flow more naturally and connections don’t feel forced. Whether it’s a debate club, book club, or sports team, showing up consistently helps you see familiar faces and build friendships at your own pace. The important part is just…showing up! Even if you don’t talk much at first, your presence still matters, and over time, you will feel more comfortable. And remember, you don’t need to join every club out there; one or two spaces where you feel at home can make all the difference. This article on balancing clubs in college is a great guide if you’re wondering how to manage your time and balance college life and academics.

It’s Okay to Embarrass Yourself

You might trip over your words during a presentation, give the wrong answer in class, or wave back at someone who wasn’t waving at you. It’s alright!

Awkward moments are part of being human!

It feels absolutely mortifying in the moment, but the truth is that 9/10 times, no one else is thinking about it as much as you are. A useful mindset shift is asking yourself, “Will this moment matter in 10 years?” If the answer is no(which it most likely is), give yourself permission to just go for it. Say hi to others, join that club, answer the question in class even if you’re unsure. Remember, college is about growth, and growth requires you to make mistakes. Even small steps add up, and even when things don’t go perfectly, you’ll remember the courage, not the embarrassment.

Find your people, not all people

One of the biggest myths of college is that you need to have a huge social circle to be happy. In reality, quality matters so much more than quantity. You don’t need to be friends with everyone. You just need to find your people. Look for those who make you feel comfortable, who understand when you need space, and who don’t pressure you to be someone you’re not. Even one or two close friendships can make college life feel full and meaningful. Always remember: connection isn’t about numbers, it’s about depth.

Take Breaks and Recharge

“You can’t pour from an empty cup.”

This is especially true during college. College can be busy and socially demanding, but rest is not optional…it’s essential! The key is to figure out what recharges you best. Some people need a quiet walk in nature, others reset by reading, journaling, or binging a favorite show. For me, it’s reading and spending time alone. Find whatever works for you and make it part of your routine. Extroverts, introverts, and ambiverts all need balance. The difference is simply how much social versus solo time it takes to recharge. Once you know your own “ratio,” you’ll find it much easier to engage with the college social life without feeling exhausted.

Being an introvert in college doesn’t mean you will be missing out on the college experience, it just means approaching things differently. What feels like a weakness is actually one of your greatest strengths! You just have to learn how to wield it.