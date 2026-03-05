How to Know if an Internship is Actually Worth Your Time

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Flame U chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

You got the offer. Congrats. Now comes the harder question: should you actually take it?

Everyone says internships are essential. Your resume needs them. Your future employer expects them. Your parents keep asking if you’ve landed one yet. But nobody tells you that not all internships are created equal and some aren’t worth the three months you’ll spend pretending they are.

Here’s how to figure out if that internship offer is an opportunity or just a very official-looking waste of your time.

The Red Flags You Shouldn’t Ignore

“We can’t pay you, but it’s great exposure!”

Exposure doesn’t pay rent. It doesn’t put food on the table. It doesn’t justify three months of full-time work. If a company has the budget to operate, they have the budget to pay interns. The “exposure” argument is exploitation masquerading as opportunity. If they’re not paying you, they’re not valuing you.

The job description is either impossibly vague or impossibly detailed.

“We’re looking for a motivated self-starter to help with various tasks” is code for “we don’t actually know what we need, so you’ll be doing whatever we don’t feel like doing.” On the other hand, a job description that requires five years of experience and fluency in twelve different software programs for an entry-level internship? That’s a full-time job dressed up as an internship without the full-time compensation.

They hired you immediately without any real conversation.

If they didn’t ask about your skills, your interests, or what you’re hoping to learn, that’s not because you’re exceptionally qualified. It’s because they’re desperate for free labor and anyone would do.

The internship is “self-directed” with no clear supervisor.

Translation: you’re on your own. No mentorship. No guidance. No one checking in on your progress or teaching you anything. You’ll spend three months figuring out what you’re supposed to be doing, completing tasks that don’t matter, and leaving with nothing except a line on your resume.

The Questions You Need to Ask (Before You Accept)

What will I actually be doing day-to-day?

If they can’t give you specifics, that’s a problem. “You’ll be supporting the team” and “helping with various projects” are non-answers. You need to know: Will you be doing real work or busywork? Will you be learning skills that transfer, or just learning their very specific internal systems?

Who will I be working with, and who’s my direct supervisor?

If there’s no clear mentor or supervisor, you’re going to be floating. The best internships pair you with someone invested in your growth \, and not someone who sees you as the person they can dump unwanted tasks on.

What does success look like in this role?

A good internship has measurable goals. A bad one has you “helping out” with no clear definition of what you’re supposed to accomplish. If they can’t articulate what success means, they haven’t thought about your role seriously.

What have previous interns gone on to do?

This tells you everything. If past interns got full-time offers or relevant jobs in the field, that’s a green flag. If they can’t name a single intern who benefited from the program, proceed with caution.

What Actually Makes an Internship Worth It

You’re doing real work that matters.

Not just observing. Not just “shadowing.” Not just reorganizing filing systems. You’re contributing to actual projects, seeing your work get used, and understanding how your role fits into the bigger picture.

You’re learning transferable skills.

Can you put what you’re learning on a resume and have it mean something to future employers? Are you gaining technical skills, soft skills, or industry knowledge? Or are you just learning how this one company does this one very specific thing that no one else will care about?

You have access to people who can teach you.

The value of an internship isn’t just the work, it’s the people. Are you meeting professionals in your field? Getting feedback? Building relationships that could turn into references or mentorship? If you’re working in isolation, you’re missing half the point.

There’s a path forward.

Does this internship lead somewhere? Do they hire from their intern pool? Are they committed to helping you find your next step, even if it’s not with them? The best companies treat internships as pipelines, not one-offs.

It doesn’t harm your financial or mental wellbeing.

If taking this internship means going into debt, sacrificing your mental health, or burning out before you even start your career, it’s not worth it. No line on a resume is worth destroying yourself for.

When to Walk Away

You don’t owe anyone your labor just because they’re offering “experience.” If the internship is unpaid and you can’t afford it, walk away. If the internship is exploitative, walk away. If your gut is telling you something’s off, walk away.

It’s better to spend your summer working a job that pays your bills, learning a skill on your own, or figuring out what you actually want than to spend your summer on an internship that’s just going to waste your time and energy.

The idea that any internship is better than no internship is a lie. A bad internship is worse than nothing; it sucks up your time, saps your energy, and leaves you with nothing of value.

The Bottom Line

A good internship is the one that feels like an investment in you, not an extraction of your labor. One that teaches you, challenges you, introduces you to people and opportunities, and leaves you better prepared for your career than when you began.

But if not? It’s not an opportunity. It’s just a company getting free labor and calling it professional development.

You deserve better. And to recognize that isn’t being picky, it’s being smart.