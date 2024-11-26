Glazed Lips: Donned By Bollywood Through The 90s

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Flame U chapter.

Social media has popularized makeup trends such as glass skin and glazed lips. The focus of these trends lies in creating glossy makeup looks. To this effect, glazed lips from the 90’s are making a resurgence. Celebrities such as Kylie Jenner, Emily Ratajkowski, Bhumi Pednekar, Janhvi Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna have been spotted donning glossy lips.

Glazed lips, also known as glossy lips or drenched lips are all the rage right now. However, they have been around for a while and can be traced back to the 90s and early 2000s. Soft makeup looks were popularized in Bollywood by actresses such as Rani Mukerji in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and Aishwarya Rai at her Cannes debut.

Here is a list of Bollywood actresses donning glazed lips:

Katrina Kaif: Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani

Starting with a simple look, Katrina’s character, Jenny, is seen wearing a light pink glossy lip color. This is more of a neutral pink tone that fits her overall minimalistic and soft makeup look. This works as it complements her heavy jewelry and outfit without taking away its focus. A great product to recreate this look would be ULTA’s Too Cheeky Lip & Cheek Color Stick in the shade rose/light pink shimmer.

This is great for individuals who prefer neutral lip colors. Moreover, neutral glossy tones are perfect for occasions with bold outfits and accessories. The neutral lip color adds flair without being the main focus.

Aishwarya Rai: Dil Ka Rishta

Sephora

From simple to bold, this next lip combination is sure to turn heads. Aishwarya Rai’s character, Tia, is seen making a bold statement by wearing red from head to toe. Even her eyeshadow adds hints of red to her overall look. Despite an absence of color contrast, our attention is immediately drawn to her lips due to their glossy finish.

Red glazed lips are perfect if you want to make a statement or draw attention away from your outfit. They have the power to serve as a centerpiece which allows people to dress in a more minimalistic manner. This color is bold, powerful, and empowering. A great product to recreate this look would be the Fenty Beauty Mattemoiselle Lipstick along with the Too Faced Lip Injection Power Plumping Gloss.

Madhuri Dixit: Aaja Nachle

Courtesy

In Aaja Nachle, we see Madhuri Dixit wearing mauve lipstick as she performs her iconic dance sequence. Mauve is associated with mystery, femininity, youth, and energy.

People who are afraid to go all out tend to lean towards mauve shades. This is ideal for medium to dark skin tones and can be worn every day. It’s the perfect middle ground between neutral and bold. My go-to lip product for recreating this look is the Maybelline Super Stay Matte Ink Liquid Lipstick in the shade 15 Lover. Pair this with any clear gloss and you are good to go!

Sridevi: Nagina

Going back to shades of pink, we are introduced to magenta which is associated with pink, red, and purple tones. Magenta exudes passion, remission, and harmony. While the late Sridevi’s character in Nagina does not exactly create harmony, her lip color is noticeable and beautiful.

Leaning towards magenta shades signifies taking a bold step without having to go all the way. Magenta is a noticeable choice but it does not stand out as much as the color red. So if you are feeling bold, go ahead and try Tower 28’s Shine On Lip Jelly in the shade Wild-Sheer Rasberry.

I think it’s safe to say that the Bollywood divas have been rocking glossy lips since the 90s. Let us know which shade you plan on trying next!