Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
woman working on her laptop at desk, with notebooks, flowers, and coffee on desk
woman working on her laptop at desk, with notebooks, flowers, and coffee on desk
Photo by Anthony Shkraba from Pexels
Flame U | Culture

Edition 5: Maryam Mirzakhani – The Mathematician Who Found Beauty in Complexity

Arrshia Singal Student Contributor, Flame University
This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Flame U chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Beyond Glass Ceilings: Women Who Built Their Own Tables Edition 5: Maryam Mirzakhani – The Mathematician Who Found Beauty in Complexity

Diving into the life of Maryam Mirzakhani was like discovering an artist who paints with numbers and shapes. This Iranian mathematician didn’t just climb the ranks in a world mostly ruled by men; she reshaped it by seeing math not as cold formulas but as a beautiful, messy, creative journey. Imagine doodling your deepest thoughts and questions in a notebook, that’s how Maryam worked, sketching curves and surfaces until the perfect patterns started to reveal themselves.

In 2014, she made history as the first woman to win the Fields Medal, the highest honor in mathematics. But Maryam’s story isn’t about the medal itself; it’s about her fearless curiosity and the way she embraced complexity instead of running from it. She tackled some of the hardest problems involving twisted, curved surfaces (think of shapes that bend in impossible ways) and turned them into new mathematical discoveries that changed how experts think about geometry and beyond.

What’s truly inspiring is how she let herself be comfortable with not having perfect answers immediately. Her notes were full of half-finished ideas, erased scribbles, and wild guesses. This messy process? That’s where magic happens. So if you’re ever stuck on a problem, don’t stress about having it all figured out in one go. Grab a sketchpad or journal, throw down your questions, and see where your thoughts take you. Sometimes the messiest ideas lead to the coolest breakthroughs.

Maryam kept going even when the path wasn’t clear. She showed us that it’s okay for progress to look like a zigzag rather than a straight line. So the next time your work feels scattered or you feel stuck, remember that those bumps mean you’re pushing boundaries. Try sharing your unfinished work with friends or classmates. It might spark fresh ideas and new perspectives you hadn’t seen before.

Beyond her math genius, Maryam’s legacy shines brightest through her passion for discovery and her quiet determination to open doors for other women in science and math. She focused on making a difference, not counting trophies. That kind of impact is one we can all aim for, whether it’s in our studies, friendships, or communities.

Inspired by Maryam, I’m giving myself permission to lean into the unknown and celebrate the beautifully imperfect process of learning. I’m sketching out ideas freely, speaking up even when I don’t have all the answers, and focusing on doing good over seeking glory.

Anthem of the Month: “Nobody’s Perfect” – Miley Cyrus

See you in the next edition. One curious, creative step at a time, we’re not just breaking glass ceilings, we’re building whole new tables to gather around. ✨

Arrshia Singal

Flame U '27

I am a Psychology major with a minor in International Relations at FLAME University. My academic journey combines my passion for understanding human behavior with a deep interest in global dynamics particularly in security studies, military affairs, political and military psychology. I thrive in creative spaces where I can bring ideas to life visually and strategically, applying my skills in graphic design to enhance communication and engagement in various projects. From designing impactful promotional materials for clubs and events to developing outreach strategies during internships, I have honed my ability to merge creativity with precision. I am particularly drawn to understanding the intersection of psychology, conflict resolution, and defense strategies, as well as how psychological principles influence political decision-making and military operations. My ultimate aim is to contribute to policy-making and peacebuilding through these lenses. I believe in embracing every challenge with creativity, empathy, and determination. Whether I’m brainstorming for a design, exploring the nuances of political and military psychology, or collaborating with teams, I aim to deliver work that resonates and creates impact.