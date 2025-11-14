This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Flame U chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Beyond Glass Ceilings: Women Who Built Their Own Tables Edition 5: Maryam Mirzakhani – The Mathematician Who Found Beauty in Complexity

Diving into the life of Maryam Mirzakhani was like discovering an artist who paints with numbers and shapes. This Iranian mathematician didn’t just climb the ranks in a world mostly ruled by men; she reshaped it by seeing math not as cold formulas but as a beautiful, messy, creative journey. Imagine doodling your deepest thoughts and questions in a notebook, that’s how Maryam worked, sketching curves and surfaces until the perfect patterns started to reveal themselves.

In 2014, she made history as the first woman to win the Fields Medal, the highest honor in mathematics. But Maryam’s story isn’t about the medal itself; it’s about her fearless curiosity and the way she embraced complexity instead of running from it. She tackled some of the hardest problems involving twisted, curved surfaces (think of shapes that bend in impossible ways) and turned them into new mathematical discoveries that changed how experts think about geometry and beyond.

What’s truly inspiring is how she let herself be comfortable with not having perfect answers immediately. Her notes were full of half-finished ideas, erased scribbles, and wild guesses. This messy process? That’s where magic happens. So if you’re ever stuck on a problem, don’t stress about having it all figured out in one go. Grab a sketchpad or journal, throw down your questions, and see where your thoughts take you. Sometimes the messiest ideas lead to the coolest breakthroughs.

Maryam kept going even when the path wasn’t clear. She showed us that it’s okay for progress to look like a zigzag rather than a straight line. So the next time your work feels scattered or you feel stuck, remember that those bumps mean you’re pushing boundaries. Try sharing your unfinished work with friends or classmates. It might spark fresh ideas and new perspectives you hadn’t seen before.

Beyond her math genius, Maryam’s legacy shines brightest through her passion for discovery and her quiet determination to open doors for other women in science and math. She focused on making a difference, not counting trophies. That kind of impact is one we can all aim for, whether it’s in our studies, friendships, or communities.

Inspired by Maryam, I’m giving myself permission to lean into the unknown and celebrate the beautifully imperfect process of learning. I’m sketching out ideas freely, speaking up even when I don’t have all the answers, and focusing on doing good over seeking glory.

Anthem of the Month: “Nobody’s Perfect” – Miley Cyrus

See you in the next edition. One curious, creative step at a time, we’re not just breaking glass ceilings, we’re building whole new tables to gather around. ✨