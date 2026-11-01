Dropping Out Without a Plan: What No One Tells You

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Flame U chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Dropping out without a plan is not something I’d recommend, but it’s what I did. There is a strange standard set up by society to have your life entirely figured out by the age of 18 or to know exactly what you want to do with the rest of your life.

Until last year, I was supposed to be an engineering student pursuing something along the lines of computer science. I didn’t put much thought into whether I actually wanted this path or not because I felt like facing the reality would just exhaust me and well, it did. The reality was that I didn’t know what truly interested me or what I wanted to do in college, and that seemed heavy to deal with.

By the time I could realise what was actually going wrong, I had already enrolled myself in an engineering program, somewhere far from home. I dropped out of the course within a month and came back home without a single thought or plan as to ‘What next?’

Coming home was strange. I had left because I knew I couldn’t see myself doing engineering anymore, but that didn’t mean I suddenly knew what I wanted instead.

If you’ve ever been there, you’ll know it’s not exactly sadness. It was a drained, empty feeling that sat in my chest all day, I’d wake up and not know what the day was for. Nothing to get ready for, no clear next step. I’d drift through the hours without knowing what to do with them, and by night I’d be exhausted in a way that made no sense, because I hadn’t really done anything.

For a while, I thought I just needed another course. If I studied something else, maybe engineering would stop feeling like a mistake. So I started economics at an institution in my hometown while applying elsewhere, at least I had somewhere to go. The routine helped, even though it didn’t fix the bigger problem.

I was still confused. I’d spend hours picturing myself in a course, then find something just as interesting a few days later. Every time I found an answer, I found another question. I was so scared of choosing wrong again that I wanted to be completely sure first. But the harder I looked for certainty, the more confused I became.

I directed a play, chaired MUNs, tried kickboxing, went on a solo trip, did internships and went through a heartbreak. Some days I got so involved that I forgot to worry about what came next. During this period, I got closer to my parents and I feel that has been one of the best ways my gap year could’ve shown results.

But the emptiness always came back.

I would enjoy an activity and then think to myself whether or not it had been productive. I wanted some proof that I wasn’t wasting my time. Right before I left for college this year, I was sitting with one of my relatives. Somehow we got onto how I used to be as a kid. She reminded me of how scared I was of everything back then. Water, swimming, being alone. Then she asked me, “Do you think you’ve gotten over your fears now?” I opened my mouth to answer and realised I didn’t know. Nobody had ever asked me that.

I went back through the year in my head. I never sat down and decided to be brave. That’s what I couldn’t stop thinking about. Staying put wasn’t an option. Nobody was coming to hand me a plan. If I wanted my days to mean something, I had to show up for them, scared or not. So I did, again and again, until one day I wasn’t as scared anymore.

WHat next?

If you’re going through something similar, here’s what I’d tell you. You can miss the life you left behind without wanting to go back to it. You can feel relieved one day and doubt your decision the next. You can be scared of change. I always was and I still am, but it’s your life and you decide how you want to fear change and what you want to leave behind

Something I learnt the most was: put yourself out there, wherever you find an opportunity, because it is rather harder to gain one even after there being so many of them. Try things without worrying about where they’ll lead. Even if you don’t feel like you’ve crossed the satisfactory mark, it’s alright. At least you gave it a shot. For a long time, I thought the gap year was supposed to give me certainty. Well, I don’t have that kind of story.

So, was the year worth it? I think so. Not because everything worked out, and not because I found the answers. I didn’t. It was worth it because it pushed me into becoming someone I didn’t know I could be. It gave me the chance to reconsider instead of continuing down a path just because I’d already started walking it. For a long time, I thought of that year as the time I wasn’t really doing anything. But I was growing without noticing, and having some genuinely good days. I was also drained, unsure, lazy and even scared that I’d made the wrong choice. Both versions of that year are true.

So if you’re in the middle of your own empty stretch right now, feeling like nothing you do counts, I hope you remember this: you might be changing more than you can see. Someday someone might ask you how far you’ve come, and you’ll be surprised by your own answer.

For now, I’m here, figuring things out, changing my mind when I need to, and trying to be a little less afraid of not knowing what comes next. Looking back, dropping out without a plan taught me more than staying would have.

And maybe, for once, that can be enough.