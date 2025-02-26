Ditch the Dorm Slump: How Movement Can Enhance Your College Experience

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Flame U chapter.

Stand, jump, twist, walk, run, dance, lift, kick; your body is capable of doing all this and more. Being able to move your body is a blessing, and you need to make sure you do it today so you can do it tomorrow, the day after, and for the rest of your life.

Being a student at university with a 100 things to think about, you probably don’t give physical activity as much of a thought between deadlines and socialising. However there is a science behind it. Childs and Wit found that regular exercise is directly linked with emotional resilience, along with the ability to reduce negative impact of stressful situations.

why it matters

Stress is our biggest enemy. Sleeplessness, burnout, along with a pile of work can be daunting and overwhelming. College life is stressful—deadlines, exams, and the occasional existential crisis about what you’re doing with your life can take a toll on your mental health. Exercise is one of the most effective ways to combat stress. When you move your body, your brain releases endorphins, the “feel-good” neurotransmitters which naturally reduce stress and improve your mood. Whether it’s a quick morning yoga meet, a dance class, or a gym session, moving your body can help take your mind off the workload and clear any brain fog.

Secondly, working out can boost your focus and productivity. Research shows that regular physical activity improves cognitive function, helping you stay sharp and retain information better. So, if you’re struggling to stay awake in your 8 am lecture or cramming for that positive psychology exam, a nice walk around campus to complete your daily steps or a quick workout at the gym might be your solution.

finding what works for you

You don’t have to be a gym rat or run marathons to incorporate movement into your college routine. The key is finding something you enjoy. Here are some workout ideas to help you get started:

Cardio Workouts: A scientifically proven way to increase your lifespan. (Sara Berg, 2024). Cardio workouts are easy, effective, and can be fun. Try jogging or running around campus, cycling, or using the elliptical at the campus gym. If you prefer something more engaging, join a Zumba or dance fitness class.

Strength Training: Building muscle doesn’t require fancy equipment. You can do bodyweight exercises like push-ups, squats, and planks right in your dorm room. If you have access to the gym and manage to get a slot in time, try incorporating dumbbell or barbell exercises like deadlifts, bench presses, and bicep curls.

Yoga and Stretching: Yoga is perfect for improving flexibility, reducing stress, and enhancing mindfulness. Join a yoga class on campus, or alternatively follow a YouTube yoga channel for guided sessions.

HIIT (High-Intensity Interval Training): If you’re short on time, HIIT workouts are an effective option. These involve short bursts of intense exercise followed by brief rest periods. Think jumping jacks, burpees, mountain climbers, and sprints. All you need is a yoga mat, a room, and some music to hype you through the pain.

Group Sports: Join a sport class on campus or participate in informal games of basketball, football, or volleyball. Not only will you get your cardio in, but you’ll also make new friends.

Walking and Hiking: If structured workouts aren’t your thing, just walking around campus or exploring nearby hiking trails can be a fun and easy way to stay active.

finding a balance

College schedules can be hectic, but consistency is more important than perfection. Aim to move your body at least three to four times a week, even if it’s just a 15-minute stretch session between study breaks. Use your phone’s calendar to schedule workouts like you would any other important appointment. Think of it as a way to invest in your well-being.

building healthy habits for life

One of the best parts about starting a workout routine in college is that it sets the foundation for a lifetime of healthy habits. As you transition into adulthood, having a consistent exercise routine will make it easier to maintain your physical and mental health amidst the challenges of life once you graduate.

Your time in college is about growth, learning, and preparing for the future—and taking care of your body is a huge part of that. By prioritizing movement and exercise now, you’ll not only feel better in the moment but also set yourself up for long-term success. The next time an assignment stresses you out and pushes you to the edge, move your body.