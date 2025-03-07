Breaking the Glass Ceiling: Tackling the Gender Pay Gap in India

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Flame U chapter.

Imagine landing your dream job in your dream company, excited to make your mark—only to find out that your male colleague, doing the exact same work, is getting paid way more. Sounds unfair right? Welcome to the gender pay gap in India.

The Reality Check

The gender pay gap in India is real. According to the Monster Salary Index, women in India earn about 19% less than men for the same work. This gap is further exacerbated in IT/ITES industries, reaching as high as 26%! For fresh graduates entering the job market, men are offered higher starting salaries than their female counterparts. Why? Factors like gender stereotypes, unconscious bias, and the lack of women in leadership roles all play a part.

How Does The gender pay gap Affect Women in college?

Right now, as college students, we might think, “This won’t happen to me, I’ll negotiate better!” But the truth is, the pay gap starts early—in the very first job offer. Employers often assume women will prioritize family over career, making them hesitant to invest equally in female employees. Additionally, women themselves are less likely to negotiate salaries, further widening the gap over time.

What Can We Do About It?

The good news? We’re not powerless. Here are some steps college girls can take to fight the gender pay gap:

1. Know Your Worth

Before entering the job market, research salary benchmarks for your industry and role. Websites like LinkedIn Salary, Glassdoor, and PayScale can give you insights into what you should be earning. Knowledge is power—don’t settle for less!

2. Learn to Negotiate

Did you know that men negotiate salaries 4 times more often than women? Don’t be afraid to ask for what you deserve. Practice salary negotiation with friends, mentors, or even through online courses. The worst they can say is no, but at least you tried!

3. Develop Financial Independence

Start investing early and educate yourself on personal finance. Women often shy away from financial planning, but understanding money management can help bridge the wealth gap over time.

4. Choose Companies That Support Pay Equity

Some organizations actively work towards equal pay and women-friendly policies. Before accepting a job, check company reviews, diversity reports, and employee testimonials to see if they prioritize gender equity.

5. Support and Uplift Other Women

We rise by lifting others! Encourage salary transparency, talk about pay with your female peers, and support women in leadership roles. The more we advocate for each other, the harder it becomes for employers to maintain unfair practices.

The Future is Equal

While India still has a long way to go in achieving equal pay, change starts with us. By being informed, assertive, and supportive of each other, we can challenge the status quo and claim the salaries we rightfully deserve. The next time you receive a job offer, remember: Your work is just as valuable as anyone else’s. Demand what’s fair.

So, are you ready to break the cycle? The future is female—and it’s financially equal too!