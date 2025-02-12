Beyond Glass Ceilings: Women Who Built Their Own Tables

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Flame U chapter.

Edition 1: Arundhati Ghose – The Diplomat Who Said ‘No’ to Nuclear Powers

I came across the story of Arundhati Ghose, and let me tell you—I was shook. This woman wasn’t just playing by the rules but rewriting them. She was India’s first female Permanent Representative to the UN, and when the world’s nuclear superpowers tried to pressure India into signing the Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban Treaty (CTBT) in 1996, she didn’t cave. She didn’t negotiate for the sake of being agreeable. She didn’t sugarcoat her stance. She said NO.

And not just any ‘no’—she was clear, firm, and completely unapologetic. Imagine this: standing up to the world’s most powerful nations, knowing the consequences, and still refusing to compromise your country’s interests. That’s the kind of courage we all need in our daily lives.

Let’s Take This Journey Together

Because here’s the thing—I don’t just want to admire her from afar. I want to take what she taught us and apply it. And I want you to do it with me. So, let’s break it down:

Start Saying ‘No’ Like You Mean It

Ghose didn’t hesitate. She didn’t add ‘sorry’ or ‘maybe’ or ‘I guess’ before her statement. She knew her ‘no’ mattered, and she let it stand on its own.

Our challenge? The next time we feel pressured to say yes to something we don’t want, let’s channel our inner Ghose and just say NO. No justifications, no guilt. Just a solid ‘no.’ Conviction Over Compliance

Diplomacy isn’t about making people like you—it’s about standing for what’s right. Ghose wasn’t worried about whether people approved of her stance. She was concerned with making the right decision.

Our challenge? Let’s stop watering down our opinions just to keep the peace. If we believe in something, let’s state it with confidence. No more ‘maybe that’s just me, but…’ Own your truth. Own Your Space

Imagine walking into a room where people question your presence and state that you don’t belong there. That’s what Ghose did—again and again, instead of shrinking, she took space and made her presence known.

Our challenge? Whether it’s in class, at work, or in daily conversations, let’s stop second-guessing ourselves. Let’s speak up, take credit for our ideas, and hold our heads high.

What I’m Doing Starting Now

From today, I’m saying no to things I don’t want to do. I’m cutting out unnecessary apologies. I’m speaking with conviction. I’m walking into every room like I belong there. Because I do. and so do you!

This series is all about taking small, powerful steps toward becoming the boldest version of ourselves. So, tell me—what’s one way you’re going to own your space this month? Let’s start this journey together.

Anthem of the Month– NO by Meghan Trainor

See you in the next edition. One ‘no’ at a time, we’re getting stronger.