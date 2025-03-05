Best Places For Girls Trip in Maharashtra 

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Flame U chapter.

A girls trip before college ends? Absolutely mandatory. But let’s be honest, being college girls means we need a fun, safe, and budget-friendly destination. Whether you’re in the mood for beaches, enjoying wine and sunsets, historical adventures, or just a cosy getaway, Maharashtra has it all. If you are graduating this year or just wanna escape college life with your besties, here are the best girls trip destinations that are close to campus, easy on the pocket, and will give you a much-needed break before stepping into the real world

Mumbai

There’s no point of being in Pune and not going to Mumbai. No girls trip list is complete without the city that never sleeps. Just three hours away, this city is full of things to do: whether it’s partying at Bastian, having brunch at cute Bandra Cafes, or shopping at Colaba Causeway. Whether you want a weekend at The Taj or a cozy Airbnb with your besties, Mumbai is the ultimate mix of fun and adventure.

Pune

If you have strict parents or just don’t want to go too far, Pune has some incredible places. Think of it as a cozy escape without leaving your comfort zone. Book a weekend staycation with your girls at Oxford Golf Resort (literally 10 minutes away from campus) or rent an Airbnb at Koregaon Park. Think lazy brunches and spontaneous road trips to the hills or just a weekend of doing nothing but unwinding with your besties, Pune gives you the perfect mix of comfort, adventure, and memories waiting to be made.

Goa

Let’s be real—Goa is THE girls’ trip destination. It’s the perfect mix of relaxation, adventure, and absolute chaos in the best way possible. Rent a car, blast your favourite playlist, and spend your mornings at Butterfly Beach. Sip cocktails at SAZ, and dance the night away at Purple Martini. Whether you want to explore scenic beaches, try water sports, or turn into a party animal, Goa is where the wildest memories are made.

4. Nashik

If you’re looking for a luxury but budget-friendly getaway, Sula Vineyards in Nashik is the place. Imagine a European summer with the most amazing sunsets. Take a wine tour, sip rosé in the vineyards, and enjoy a luxe stay at Beyond by Sula. It’s one of the best and closest places from pune and perfect place for an aesthetic, Insta-worthy weekend.

5. Aurangabad

For those who love a mix of history and adventure, Aurangabad is underrated but totally worth it. Dive into its ancient history by exploring breathtaking sites like Ajanta & Ellora Caves and Bibi Ka Maqbara, and indulge in authentic Mughlai flavors. A mix of history, adventure, and good food? Yes, please.

6. Lonavala

Need a chill, no-fuss getaway? Lonavala is the spot for cozy Airbnb stays and long drives amongst the misty hills. It’s the kind of trip that feels like a warm hug. For FLAME students this is the go-to place to rent villas and throw parties. It is the ultimate place for a weekend getaway. The best part is that it’s only an hour away!

Whether you’re craving a wild weekend in Goa, a luxe vineyard escape, or a cozy hilltop retreat, there’s no better way to make memories with your group. Take a trip that’s all about fun, laughter, and adventure. It’s not just about where you go, but the late-night conversations, inside jokes, and spontaneous moments that turn into stories you’ll be telling for years.