Beauty and Brains: Can you really have it all?

Beauty or brains? Pick one!

Wait… Did you actually choose one?

Sweetie, that wasn’t a real choice. That’s the false dilemma society has been feeding us for far too long—that you can either be pretty or smart, but never both. Well, consider this your official reminder that you can absolutely be both.

✨ Mindset First. Always. ✨

Let’s start off with shifting our awareness inside — observe your mindset. This is the perfect place to start because you need to be willing to learn, if not, you are blocking yourself from learning and becoming smarter. Remember, perspective is EVERYTHING when it comes to learning. If you think and believe that “I am not good at math” or “Oh, I hate math so much!”, you are already setting yourself up for failure.

So now, before you open a book, fix your mindset.

You are not “bad at math” or “not a science person”. You are simply someone who hasn’t found the right way to learn yet. Smartness is not static, so here are a few steps to keep in mind:

Believe in yourself Challenge your already existing beliefs and Act on the aforementioned, and prove yourself wrong!

Always remember that there’s always another way to understand, don’t stop until it clicks.

Study Smarter (Not Harder)

♡ The key to staying on top is Consistency.

Try to study a little every single day, even if it’s just 15 minutes. If every day isn’t realistic for your schedule, then don’t worry, the goal is to make it a regular habit, not a last-minute panic the night before exams.

♡ When you sit down to study, try the 40/20 method:

Following the Pomodoro study method really helps you develop the ability to focus for an extended period of time, with a few minutes of rest so you can recharge. 40 minutes of deep focus (where you work with intention), followed by 20 minutes of rest is what I usually follow. You can always adjust the study and break times according to what works for you.

♡ Don’t try to cram many subjects into a study session

We often tend to overestimate our abilities and try cramming in all subjects during our study sessions. However, it is not recommended that you do this since it will burn you out. Stick to 2 subjects max per session and aim to hit 3 specific goals you set.

♡ Make a study playlist!

You could make a dedicated playlist in order to romanticize your study session, but keep it calm and instrumental so it doesn’t disrupt your focus.

♡ Your brain forgets what it’s not exposed to regularly.

If you want the study material to actually stick, make space for recall-based studying. Quiz yourself, use active recall, and make learning a game using Kahoot/Quizlet. Repetition is key, so loop back to older topics frequently, since it’s not enough to learn it once.

♡ Get organized.

I personally use Notion where I have sections for my notes, a calendar for deadlines and a to-do list. It helps me keep everything in one place without the chaos

♡ Understanding > Memorizing

Rote memorization might get you through a quiz, but it will never help you in the long run. Understanding is what matters.

How to study without burning yourself out

♡ Get off your device.

Like, literally put your phone down. Most of the time, what we think is burnout is actually just our brain going through a dopamine detox from all the constant scrolling. Just lock it away for a bit, and you’ll be surprised at how much clearer your mind feels.

♡ Energy management is key

If your energy is at zero, then no amount of time management techniques, to-do lists, or study tricks will help you. Burnout usually comes from pushing yourself too hard without checking in on how you feel. When your body and brain are energetic, it is when you can actually achieve your study goals.

♡ Productive rest > mindless breaks.

Scrolling through TikTok/Instagram for hours is not rest, it’s just overstimulation disguising itself as downtime. Real productive rest looks like taking a nap, going for a walk, journaling, doing your skincare routine, or anything that actually relaxes your mind and body.

Find ways to stay motivated

The best way to stay motivated in the long run? ROMANTICIZE. When you start actually enjoying going to university, you naturally want to do well in it. And not to sound dramatic, but college is a big deal, not just for your education but for your entire future. So if you wanna be an academic weapon, the real secret is in learning how to make school feel fun and personal.

♡ Small rituals

There’s just something powerful about just putting effort into how you show up. Whether that means throwing on a cute outfit, slicking your hair back with your signature barrettes, or doing your skincare while sipping matcha, these little rituals matter. They’re grounding and they signal your brain, “Okay, we’re in boss mode now.”

♡ Pretty notes

I swear, the moment I got pink stationery and glitter/color pens, studying became way less of a chore. Make your notes look good for you, make them effective and aesthetically pleasing. This is because oftentimes, just looking at that perfectly highlighted page is enough to get you back on track.

♡ Start a small video diary

This one’s so underrated. My friends and I started recording tiny moments at school and turned them into mini vlogs. It’s not only adorable but it’s also such a fun way to make memories. It’s a vibe, it’s an era, it’s a main-character moment for you.

♡ Fall in love with learning

This sounds a little cliché, but I mean it. If you can develop even a tiny passion for learning, everything changes. You stop dreading school and start seeing it as an opportunity for you to grow. You should start asking questions and digging deeper into stuff you’re actually curious about or care about. Being an academic weapon isn’t about forcing it, it’s about wanting it too.

♡ Dress for the energy you want.

It’s like putting on armor (only, your armor might be a cute crop top and a killer pair of boots/heels). Dress for the success you’re working towards. Remember—when you feel like that girl, you act like that girl .

Always remember that there’s nothing shallow about being authentically you. Be the girl who walks into the room looking like a dream and speaks like she knows exactly what she’s doing (because she does). So don’t choose!