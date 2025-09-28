A Day in Europe – The Art Of Slow Living In A World That Wants You To Hustle

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Flame U chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Hustle culture has been on the rise lately. From motivational Instagram reels to self-help books guiding you how to be productive 24/7. It feels as if everyone is constantly yelling at you to get back on the grind. This lifestyle offers you no more than two choices at all times – be productive every second of every day or fall behind. But does this mindset really lead to productivity? Or is it setting us up for failure rather than success? Living in a state of chronic productivity isn’t the answer. Taking care of yourself in all aspects is part of what it takes to do well overall.

This is where the art of ‘slow living’ comes in. The purpose of this kind of lifestyle is to prioritise presence, intention and balance over the constant pressure to keep moving. While this is a universal concept, many cultures in Europe have cultivated centuries-old traditions of slow-living that are a natural part of their daily lives. Let’s imagine a day across a few European countries and borrow some of these practices to weave into our own busy schedules. But first, we must understand what slow living really is.

WHAT IS SLOW LIVING?

The common misconception is that slow living is about spending a lot of time doing nothing. This is far from the whole truth. At its heart, slow living is about approaching the most mundane tasks with presence and intention. It’s about letting a conversation take its due course, allowing your body clock to follow its natural rhythm and having the courage to pause without guilt. In short, it’s about living in the moment.

Unlike hustle culture’s compulsion to make every second productive in the stereotypical sense, slow living is about being intentional about where and how you direct your time, attention and energy. It prioritises purpose over speed and quality over quantity while acknowledging rest and relaxation as forms of productivity as they are integral parts of holistic development.

Slow living is less about large life-altering habits and more about savouring the little moments to the fullest. It can be as simple as allowing yourself to take that short mid-day nap when you begin to doze-off post-lunch, taking a brief 5-10 minute walk without your phone, or simply savouring each sip of your morning coffee instead of chugging it on the way to class.

The best part about slow-living is that it manifests in small mindful actions that anyone can practice anywhere. Now, let’s picture a day rooted in slow living practices and borrow some from a few European cultures along the way.

FRANCE – FLÂNERIE & THE PETITE PAUSE

It’s 9 AM and you’re seated in a quaint café in Paris. The morning light spills right into your cup of coffee and you watch as the steam rises, illuminated by rays of sunshine. The rest of the city is bustling, moving at it’s own rhythm but at your cafe table, time slows down. Imagine sipping on that cup of coffee at your own pace. No classes to rush to, no assignments to submit. Just you, your coffee and the little luxury of taking a petite pause (little break).

In France, taking a little unhurried pause, most commonly accompanied by a cup of coffee is the epitome of slow living. Beyond the cafes, this unhurried pause extends into the art of ‘flânerie‘ – the Parisian practice of wandering without destination and people-watching.

Try going for a stroll or sitting on a bench and observing people and your surroundings with a detached perspective, as if you’re watching a movie. The trick is to be absolutely present in the moment while doing so and cultivate the patience to sit back and observe life without letting the pressure to keep up with it’s pace get to you.

ITALY – THE lingering LUNCH

It’s noon and the sun is shining high and bright over the terracotta rooftops of Rome. You’re seated at a long table scattered with bowls of steaming hot pasta, baskets of fresh bread, olive oil glistening in glass dispensers with a colourful ice-cold drink in hand. There’s family seated all around the table and you’re currently mid-conversation with a cousin seated next to you.

In Italy, lunch isn’t something to fit in-between lectures or hurriedly scarf down while simultaneously working on an assignment. It’s an important time of the day, especially on weekends, with a couple of hours devoted solely to slowly savouring your food, enjoying your drinks at your own pace and having long conversations with family and friends.

Even if your fast paced schedule makes it near-impossible to devote hours to a meal, try keeping your screen away during meals. Let yourself truly taste and relish each bite and maybe trade your lunchtime doom scrolling session for a real conversation with someone around you.

SPAIN – THE SIESTA

It’s late afternoon in Madrid. The heat has reduced and warm rays of sunshine stream through the narrow streets. Shop keepers all around you are lowering the shutters. You’re full and a little drowsy after the hearty lunch you just had, so you return home and let yourself drift off to sleep. No struggling to keep your eyes open during class or forcing down some caffeine to stay focused…just a quiet exhale of relief and a lovely mid-day nap.

The Spanish siesta isn’t just about sleep. It’s about honoring your body’s natural rhythm. It doesn’t prevent you from being productive, rather, it allows your body to get the rest it needs so that your focus and creativity can naturally and healthily flourish after, without having to force it.

Although you may not have time for a mid-day nap, you can borrow the intention behind the siesta. Step away from your laptop for a few minutes and let yourself breathe deeply, close your eyes briefly or maybe just sit in silence for a bit. Find a way to give your mind and body a little reset to be able to take on the rest of your day with the same levels of energy as you started it with.

PORTUGAL – THE EVENING STROLL

It’s evening and the sun dips low over the city of Lisbon. Locals step out of their homes, greeting each other, chatting with friends or simply strolling along the cobblestones. You join them. The air is cool and you’re casually chatting with a neighbor. No rush to leave or be anywhere else…just you and some great company.

In Portugal, taking an evening walk is one of the many cherished slow-living practices. Unlike the solitary, contemplative wanderings of the flâneur, the Portuguese evening stroll is often more about community, connection, and slow unwinding with company at the end of the day.

Even if your evenings are busy, try stepping outside for some fresh air with a friend, a roommate or a family member. Don’t rush the walk or the conversation, let everything flow at its own pace.

DENMARK – THE HYGGE

It’s a calm and chilly night in Copenhagen. You’re at home with close friends, snuggled up in blankets with mugs of warm tea and hot chocolate. It’s dark outside but the room glows softly with the flicker of scented candles.

This is hygge – the Danish art of intentional coziness and connection. It’s about cherishing the little moments by curating coziness. It enables you to end the day with warmth, either with people you love or in solitude, by savouring the stillness that naturally comes with the end of the day instead of resisting it.

As the end of the day approaches, try switching off the harsh overhead lights and light a candle instead. Put your phone away, grab a blanket and a warm drink and let yourself wind down. Rest is not something to earn, it’s something to embrace.

the takeaway

While we’ve explored a little about how each of these countries practice slow-living, it’s important to note that these practices don’t exist in isolation. The lines are often blurred. Italy too values mid-day rest, Spain cherishes long meals, Portugal understands the cafe pause. These habits aren’t rigidly divided by nation, rather they’re a part of a common European rhythm of slowing down, savouring and reconnecting with life.

Though the fast paced lives we lead may make it near-impossible to fully live this way, even small acts inspired by these practices can make all the difference. Don’t aim for a drastic change. Just shifting the intention behind an ordinary action is enough. Being present and giving what you’re doing your full undivided attention is a slow living practice in itself. The point isn’t to replicate another culture, it’s to take inspiration from it and learn to honour the natural rhythm of our bodies- something we so often forget to do.